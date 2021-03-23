Top 5 Water Pokemon from Johto

The Johto region is home to many impressive Pokemon and some of the strongest ones that reside there are Water-types.

Water-type Pokemon are always solid candidates to add to any trainer's team. They provide great type advantages against Ground, Rock, and Fire-type Pokemon. In the Pokemon games and anime, Water-types can use the move Surf, which allows a trainer to travel across any body of water by riding on the Pocket Monster's back.

Keep in mind that this list considers and incorporates all Water-type Pokemon that can be found within the Johto region. This includes Pokemon first introduced in Kanto, because those species can also be caught by trainers in Johto.

All that being said, there are certainly some Water-types in the Johto region that are better than others.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinions.

Top 5 Water-type Pokemon from Johto

#5 - Lapras

Lapras (Image via The Pokemon Company

Starting off the list is none-other than the dual Water and Ice-type Pokemon, Lapras. Interestingly, Lapras has no known evolutions, but it does have a Gigantamax form.

Lapras has always been a strong Pokemon to use in the games, and has also played important roles in the anime.

#4 - Feraligatr

Feraligatr (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The final form of Totodile, Feraligatr is a fiersome Water-type Pokemon from Generation II. It is both quick and able to perform extremely damaging attacks.

Even Ash Ketchum caught, trained, and battled using a Totodile in the anime. A trainer should rightfully tremble in fear at the sight of an opposing Feraligatr.

#3 - Blastoise

Blastoise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The final evolution of Squirtle has definitely earned a place on this list. Blastoise is incredibly popular among Pokemon players, as its first stage serves as one of the starters available to pick from in multiple games.

Another fantastic fact about this Water-type is that it has both a Mega evolution and a Gigantamax form.

#2 - Suicine

Suicine in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Suicine is a Legendary Water-type Pokemon that can be found in the Johto region. It is a member of the Legendary Beasts, along with Raikou and Entei.

This Pokemon possesses magnificent powers and is also quite popular among fans of the games and anime. It appears on the boxart for Pokemon Crystal.

#1 - Gyarados

Shiny red Gyarados (Image via Nintendo)

Gyarados takes first place on this list of the best Water-types from the Johto region. This incredibly strong and versatile Pokemon is also a Flying-type.

Even though its first evolution, Magikarp, is perhaps one of the most underwhelming Pokemon ever, it doesn't take long for a trainer to evolve it into the awesomeness that is Gyarados.

Gyarados has made several notable appearances in both the Pokemon anime and games, and its easy to see why with how impressive and intimidating of a Pocket Monster it is.

