5 most imaginative Pokemon names

With eight generations of Pokemon released, there were bound to be some with names more imaginative than others.

Most Pokemon names are at least partially representative of a particular characteristic in a Pocket Monster. While that generally still seems to be the intent behind naming Pokemon in the franchise, as the total number of mons has increased, so has the creativity in producing their titles.

Here are the most imaginative Pokemon names ever.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinions.

Top 5 imaginative names for Pokemon

#5 - Octillery

Octillery (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Octillery is an incredibly accurately named Pokemon. The name combines the words octopus and artillery, and that is literally what Octillery is — a Water-type that shoots projectiles out of its body.

This fusion of words makes for an excellent Pokemon and title for it to go along with. Not all mon's titles accurately portray what they look like. Thus, Octillery makes it on the list for being such an excellent example of proper naming.

#4 - Buzzwole

Buzzwole (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Buzzwole is an amazing name for a Pokemon for the same reason as Octillery and others. However, it is especially impressive how the creators chose a name that also utilizes modern slang language.

The "buzz" portion of the name obviously refers to it being partially Bug-type. Meanwhile, the "zwole" refers to the slang term swole — which means very muscular.

Thus Buzzwole, a Bug/Fighting-type that has an absolutely ripped physique.

#3 - Urshifu

Urshifu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Urshifu is an incredibly powerful Legendary Pokemon added in Generation VIII. It also boasts having a super cool and fitting name!

Ursa means bear in Latin, and Shifu means master in Mandarin. A master of martial arts modeled after a bear is precisely what Urshifu is!

The use of multiple languages to make such an awesome Pokemon and name is greatly appreciated by new and long-time fans of the franchise.

#2 - Mimikyu

Mimikyu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mimikyu is a Pokemon named after precisely what it does. The Pokemon itself is rarely ever seen, as its Pokedex entry informs that a researcher once saw it and died.

Mimikyu wears a rag over itself that resembles a Pikachu, as its intention with the disguise is to fit in, and Pikachu is one of the franchise's most popular Pokemon.

Props to The Pokemon Company for being clever with this one!

#1 - Abra/Kadabra/Alakazam

Alakazam (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Alakazam and its prior two evolutionary forms, Abra and Kadabra, make for the greatest named Pokemon ever! When putting each evolution's names together, it forms the common saying used by a magician before they perform their greatest trick.

The names tie in so well to the actual Pokemon, too, as Alakazam is a Psychic-type that can use moves that are highly reminiscent of stage-magic. The Pokemon is usually seen sporting two metal spoons that it can bend with its mind.

Abra, Kadabra, and Alakazam are the most imaginatively named Pokemon in the franchise.

