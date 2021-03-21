Top 5 male characters from the Pokemon anime

There have been countless male characters to feature in the Pokemon anime, although some appearances and roles have been more significant than others.

Men, in the world of Pokemon, have been shown following several different career paths, including becoming: researchers, trainers, breeders, gym leaders and many others.

The following are the top five male characters that have been seen in the show, based on their personality, accomplishments, and Pokemon-related skills.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Related: Top 5 female Pokemon Gym leaders

Top 5 male characters in the Pokemon anime

#5 - Giovanni

Giovanni (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Advertisement

It may come as a surprise that Giovanni, the leader of the devious Team Rocket, is on this list. Nonetheless he has played a crucial role in the anime by being the evil corporation's head honcho.

Although he hasn't made as many appearances as other important male characters in the show, each time Giovanni is seen in the anime it has something to do with an extremely important event taking place.

While Giovanni doesn't get much for personality points, it is evident in the show that he is a skilled Pokemon trainer. At one point, he was even the Viridian City Gym leader.

#4 - Professor Samuel Oak

Professor Oak with Ash and Delia Ketchum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Professor Samuel Oak is a Pokemon researcher and scientist from Pallet Town. His focus is on studying the relationships between humans and Pokemon, a very crucial topic in a world where the two must live alongside one another.

Oak is also responsible for giving Ash Ketchum his very first Pokemon, the Electric-type Pikachu. He is regarded as one of the greatest Pokemon scientists ever by fellow researchers and trainers alike in every region.

Advertisement

#3- N

N in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

N is perhaps one of the most mysterious characters in Pokemon anime history.

He has the ability to communicate with and understand what a Pokemon is saying, a talent he picked up due to his background being raised by the creatures.

What makes N so interesting is that his character in the show had a much deeper personality than Pokemon fans are used to seeing. Although at first he is revealed to not be a fan of Pokemon battling/training, N does eventually acknowledge that Ash and a few other trainers genuinely care for their Pocket Monsters and see them as friends.

#2 - Gary Oak

Gary Oak (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The second member of the Oak family on this list is also the second best overall male character in the show. Gary Oak was Ash Ketchum's first competition as a Pokemon trainer, with the two's rivalry beginning in the very first episode of the anime.

Gary plays a significant role in the early years of the Pokemon show, seemingly always miles ahead of Ash in every way when it comes to being a trainer. Though he didn't always treat everyone the best, Gary's character development during the anime is enjoyable to watch.

Advertisement

He went from telling Ash "Smell ya later" all the time, to eventually becoming a valuable friend for the hero to have in the world of Pokemon.

#1 - Ash Ketchum

Ash Ketchum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It should really be no surprise that Ash Ketchum, the anime's long-time protagonist, is the #1 male character overall. Ash has been the center of attention for viewers of the Pokemon show for decades now.

Aspiring to be the world's greatest Pokemon master, Ash has certainly made some steady progress towards his goal. He has really improved as a trainer over the years and made several noteworthy accomplishments along the way.

In addition, he has a very supportive and cheerful personality most of the time, and is always there for both friends and strangers to rely on for a helping hand.

Also Read: Top 3 Pokemon that Iris used in the anime