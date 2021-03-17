Top 3 Pokemon that Iris used in the anime

Iris is Ash Ketchum's traveling companion and friend in the Pokemon Black and White series.

The Pokemon trainer made her debut in the series premiere, an episode called "In the Shadow of Zekrom!" While Iris is primarily considered a Dragon-type trainer, she is seen using a variety of different Pokemon in the anime.

Here are the top three Pokemon Iris has ever used.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Iris' Top 3 Pokemon

#3 - Emolga

Emolga and Iris (image via The Pokemon Company)

Emolga is definitely not the most impressive-looking Pokemon on Iris' team. However, it is one of her better battlers and has proven so against multiple rival trainers in the anime.

Iris' Emolga knows some very useful attacks, but it earned spot #3 on this list because of how weak its Gible and Axew are. Emolga is generally quite lazy, though it has come in clutch for its trainer on more than one occasion.

#2 - Excadrill

Iris' Excadrill (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Excadrill is the first Pokemon that Iris actually had to catch, though at the time it was only a Drilbur. Iris has relied on Excadrill several times in battle, and while the Pokemon doesn't win them all, it always puts up a good fight.

Iris had some issues with her Excadrill for a while, but the two managed to work things out and came back stronger than ever before.

#1 - Dragonite

Dragonite and Iris (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While it has certainly had its fair share of behavior issues, Dragonite is Iris' most powerful Pokemon. It has proven itself to be extremely impressive in battle, knocking out opposing Pokemon with a single blow.

The Pokemon may be mean-tempered, but it knows an array of mighty moves that would worry any opponent. Eventually, Dragonite does end up listening to Iris, making it a much better member of her team. Another characteristic that sets this Pokemon apart from the rest is how willing it is to battle any adversary.

