How to get Pokemon cards graded

The condition rating of a Pokemon trading card is of utmost importance when determining its value.

Other than long-time collectors, the majority of Pokemon fans wouldn't know how to go about getting a card graded. A Pokemon card's quality is determined by a professional examining almost every aspect of it, including the corners, edges, front, back, reflectiveness (for holographic cards), and centering.

Having a card rated for quality and encased by a grading company will not only give it added protection, but also increase its value. Here's how to get a Pokemon card graded.

How to get a Pokemon card graded

Submit the card to a card-grading company

A rare Charizard Pokemon card that has been graded by a company (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There is really only one way to have a Pokemon card graded, and that's to submit it for examination to a third party company.

There are several trading card rating companies, although some are more notable than others. A few of the more well-known ones with solid reputations are Professional Sports Authenticators, Beckett Grading Services, and Sportscard Guaranty.

The process of submitting a card one wants officially graded is quite simple. Head over to the company of choice, fill out some basic information about the particular card or cards that need to be graded, and then follow the instructions provided to mail the cards in for evaluation.

Advertisement

These rare Pokemon cards should be graded and encased for protection (Image via CardMavin)

Once the company receives the cards, they will be through an authentification process and then they will face a comprehensive grading examination. The card(s) will be given a rating out of ten, with ten being the absolute best condition. Pokemon cards that receive a rating less than nine are, in most cases, not going to be worth a whole lot of money. There are a few exceptions to this rule, of course.

When a submitted card has gotten its official rating, it will then be encapsulated in a protective case. The case will receive a label at the top that shows the rating it earned as well as the name of the company that graded it. Finally, the Pokemon card will be mailed back to its owner.

Prices vary from company to company, and the best choice likely depends on the quantity of cards that need to be graded. Some grading businesses have a minimum amount of cards a person can send in; others have specific processes for cards worth more than a certain dollar amount. Thus, its a good idea for a collector to look through multiple different sites before selecting what company to use.

Also Read: Top 5 rarest 1st edition Pokemon cards