There are many Psychic Pokemon in Sword and Shield that can be relied on in a close battle. Unfortunately, there are also a few that are total letdowns in the region.

Not every Psychic Pokemon can represent the type as well as the likes of Metagross, Cresselia, and others. The members on this list of the most underwhelming Psychic types don't even come close, though. Without further ado, (no drumroll necessary) here are five practically useless Psychic Pokemon from Sword and Shield.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 most underwhelming Psychic Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Swoobat

Swoobat is extremely reminiscent of another annoying bat-like Pokemon, Zubat, from Generation I. Being a Psychic/Flying Pokemon makes it weak against five types, including Ghost, Dark, Ice, Electric, and Rock. Swoobat has very average stats compared to the other Psychic type Pokemon in Sword and Shield.

#4 - Meowstic

Meowstic isn't underwhelming simply because of its bland looks, its stats are also quite lackluster. There is a key difference between the male and female versions of this Pokemon. The male Meowstic has a more supportive movepool compared to the female, who is geared better for offense. Despite this, the only stat that they both fare decently in is speed.

#3 - Malamar

Thus far, it is the coolest looking Psychic Pokemon on the list. That isn't saying much though, when the competition is Swoobat and Meowstic. In addition to being Psychic, Malamar is also a Dark type Pokemon. It is quite slow, and although there are a couple respectable moves it can learn, its mediocre defenses don't allow it to stick around in battle for long enough to make real use of them.

#2 - Kantonian Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime was already underwhelming enough in a game by itself, but in Sword and Shield there is also the superior Galarian version of this Pokemon. Being outshined by its Galarian version, having an absolutely pitiful appearance, and not being able to obtain it until late in the games earns this Psychic/Fairy type Pokemon spot #2 on the list. Kantonian Mr. Mime can be obtained through an in-game trade.

#1 - Wobbuffet

Just the sight of it will bring back memories of the infamous Team Rocket. It's no wonder those guys always ended up losing to Ash and his friends when they had Wobbuffet on their team. This Pokemon's information in the Sword Pokedex mentions that it never attacks first.

While there is a strategy to be utilized through its moves Counter and Mirror Coat, this Psychic type's overall functionality combined with its tarnished reputation make it the #1 most underwhelming Pokemon on the list.