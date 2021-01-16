Psychic Pokemon are some of the stranger and stronger creatures, apparent in Sword and Shield.

With two expansions and the base game fully available, the roster of Pokemon has grown exponentially. Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra opened up the National Dex and included new forms of classic Pokemon.

That unlocked a variety of Psychic types for trainers to use. Sword and Shield brought back the competitive love for many players, and these Psychic Pokemon have become major aspects of battling.

Top 5 psychic Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Alakazam

Image via Game Freak

Alakazam is an original Pokemon. Ever since the first iteration of games, this spoon-bending psychic type has been a powerhouse. While the meta of battling has completely changed in Sword and Shield, Alakazam can still have a purpose.

It still has some of the highest speed and special attacks stats across the entire Pokemon roster. Its biggest downfall is its move limitations, however.

#4 - Metagross

Image via Game Freak

As a psychic/steel type, Metagross has a ton of weaknesses. Its defensive stats are enough to keep it viable, though. Almost nothing can take it down in one hit.

With a weakness policy, if it can survive a supereffective hit, its power will grow and allow it to stomp on any opponent. The ability to Dyanamax in Sword and Shield makes it an even bigger threat, adding to its HP during those Dynamax rounds.

#3 - Indeedee

Image via Game Freak

Indeedee has been a solid Psychic type choice since Sword and Shield was first released. Both male and female versions of this Pokemon can have the Psychic Surge hidden ability. This immediately changes the battlefield to Psychic Terrain and prevents priority moves.

Follow Me is a move that makes attackers target it, allowing a teammate to begin a sweep or set up Trick Room. Outside of that, Indeedee can actually do some damage on its own, too.

#2 - Cresselia

Image via Game Freak

Cresselia is one of many mythical and legendary Pokemon to return in the Sword and Shield Crown Tundra expansion. This legendary psychic type has been often overlooked and is extremely underrated. It has incredible all-around defensive stats and can continuously heal in battle.

Its offense is low, but as a legendary, it can still put up a fight. Players have fallen in love with its Lunar Dance move that causes it to faint but fully heals the next Pokemon on the team to be sent out.

#1 - Galarian Articuno

Image via Game Freak

Galarian Articuno has taken over competitive battling in Sword and Shield. Rather than a flying/ice type, this version of the legendary bird comes as a flying/psychic type. Galarian Articuno has incredible versatility, making it one of the best Pokemon to use, psychic type or not.

It can support with moves like Hypnosis and Tailwind. It can bring the pain with moves like Hurricane and Freezing Glare. It can even hang with Dynamax Pokemon. Many Dynamax moves lower stats of opposing Pokemon. Articuno's ability Competitive, doubles its special attack whenever activated by a stat lowering.