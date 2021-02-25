Introduced in Generation II, Dark-type Pokemon have gotten more and more powerful over the years.

In Pokemon Sword and Shield, some of the best Dark-type creatures make an appearance. There are even several new ones that fans have taken a liking to.

The typing was made to combat the extreme power that Psychic-types brought with them in Generation I. Since then, some of the most iconic Pokemon of all time have a Dark-type attached to them.

5 most popular Dark Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Obstagoon

Image via Game Freak

Obstagoon is a new Pokemon in Sword and Shield. It evolves from the Galarian version of Linoone. A lot of people say it resembles a member of the band Kiss and simply looks incredible. Not only that, but it can be an incredible battler. Obstagoon can be super annoying to opposing trainers. It was a refreshing addition to the Dark-type category.

#4 - Sableye

Image via The Pokemon Company

Sableye is a tricky little Dark/Ghost-type. With immunity to Normal, Fighting, and Psychic-type, Sableye can be used in battle as a set up creature. It is very easy to become frustrated against a team with Sableye on it. It received a Mega Evolution like so many other Pokemon as well, making it even that much more useful. This has made it a fan favorite.

#3 - Grimmsnarl

Image via Game Freak

Grimmsnarl is a strange Pokemon with a Dark/Fairy-typing. This means Psychic and Dragon-type moves have no effect on it. The Prankster ability lets it use non-attacking moves first in most cases. That saw it put into battle to set up Reflect and Light Screen. It can also pack quite the punch. Out of all the new Dark-type Pokemon in Sword and Shield, Grimmsnarl may have gotten the most love.

#2 - Tyranitar

Image via Game Freak

Tyranitar rules. Since joining the Pokedex alongside the Dark-type category, T-Tar has been a popular Pokemon. It is incredibly dangerous in battle and sort of resembles Godzilla. Its strength, design, and straight up intimidating name had fans loving it from the get go. Mega Tyranitar made it even stronger and it is one of the best competitive battling Pokemon the scene has ever had.

#1 - Umbreon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokemon fans love their Eeveelutions. Umbreon is arguably the best Eeveelution in terms of battling. In terms of popularity, it is second only to Jolteon. For something so small, Umbreon is incredibly defensive. It can be a tanky wall that stalls for days in battle. When fans think of a Dark-type Pokemon, Umbreon is usually the first that comes to mind.