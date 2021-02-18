Top 5 strongest Pokemon types

There are 18 types of Pokemon, but not all of them can be the strongest. Some have too many weaknesses or not enough star Pokemon in the category. Regardless, there are five types that have proven their strength and remain leagues above the others.

Of course, which types are strongest will change depending on the generation. In a generation like Kanto, some of the strongest types didn't exist at all. In that case, the strongest types will be based on all of the Pokemon all the way up to Generation VIII and how they are balanced now.

5 most strongest Pokemon types

#5 - Fire

Like other types that are on the list, Fire isn't here simply because of the strength of the type. There are plenty of Pokemon that can shut down a Fire-type under the right circumstances.

Rather, Fire can stand up to two of the strongest types in the game. Steel-types need to watch out for Fire-type Pokemon, as they can be melted fast.

Fire-types are also resistant to Fairy-types, and that gives them a massive advantage. If Water weren't the most common type in the game, Fire would likely be even stronger as a whole.

#4 - Water

Water is the most common out of all the types, and there are plenty of strong Water-type Pokemon to use in battle.

Not only can they dish out some decent damage, but they also aren't weak to a lot of types. Water only needs to look out for Electric and Grass-types.

While Electric is certainly a problem for Water, Grass-types aren't seen as much due to how weak the type is in battles. That means the probability of facing hard counters with a Water-type is much slimmer.

#3 - Fairy

Fairy was added as a counter to another incredibly strong type, which was Dragon. In that sense, the cute selection of Pokemon are arguably better than Dragon, but they are placed here as a testament to the strength of Dragon.

But Fairy does remain a true force in battles, and in any Pokemon game, they can be a headache to deal with.

#2 - Dragon

Before Fairy-types, Dragon would have been labeled as the best type in the game. It only had weaknesses to itself and Ice, which isn't too scary in battles.

Even with an additional strong counter, Dragon-types are still highly damaging and tend to be fairly tanky compared to other types.

#1 - Steel

It's hard to deny how effective Steel-types are. They have a ton of resistance compared to other types, with a total of 10. They also resist and even hurt Fairy-types, which gives it another leg up.

Steel is tanky and dishes out damage on a better scale than other types in Pokemon. When some types are considered strong simply for being a counter, you know it belongs on the list.