The region where Pokemon began, Kanto, has some incredible Legendary creatures and a few regular ones who are just as powerful.

Not every strong Pokemon can be classified as a Legendary or Mythical. Some are labeled a pseudo-Legendary and others are just dangerous Pokemon found in the wild.

The Kanto region has some of the most powerful Pokemon ever introduced into the franchise. While it has three Legendary and one Mythical creature, some are just as powerful and could have been given those titles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Kanto Pokemon who should've been Legendaries

#3 - Gyarados

Image via The Pokemon Company

The story of Magikarp evolving into Gyarados is a tried and true tale of perservering and becoming an icon. While it makes sense for Gyarados to be a normal Pokemon due to its pre-evolution, it could have easily been given the label of a Legendary.

It has the look and the power of a rare Pokemon. To this day, Gyarados holds its own in competitive battles and remains an easy creature to find in the Pokemon games. That last part could have changed if Gyarados was made Legendary.

#2 - Charizard

Image via The Pokemon Company

Charizard is one of the strongest and most popular Pokemon of all time. There is no doubting its legendary status even though it does not claim the title of a Legendary Pokemon.

Everyone knows that Charizard is the final evolution of the Kanto Fire-type starter Charmander. If it wasn't, though, Charizard could have been a standalone Legendary that rivaled the rarity and power of Moltres.

#1 - Dragonite

Image via The Pokemon Company

Dragonite is the most obvious choice. It was the first pseudo-Legendary Pokemon in the franchise. Many fans remember seeing it for the first time and being completely awe struck by its design and strength.

It is extremely hard to come by in the Kanto region video games. It is also incredibly powerful when Lance puts it into battle during the Elite Four challenge. Dragonite deserves the title of Legendary more than any other non-Legendary Pokemon, from Kanto or not.