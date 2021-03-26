Johto introduced some incredible new Pokemon, including Legendaries and evolutions, to the Pokedex.

Generation II was a turning point. It showed fans of the series that Pokemon was here to stay. They expanded with a new region, new creatures, and plenty of other new features.

With every new addition of Pokemon, there are plenty that fall to the wayside. Johto has a solid list of Pokemon that were overshadowed by some of the more popular choices. Underrated may be an understatement.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 underrated Pokemon from Johto

#5 - Dunsparce

Image via The Pokemon Company

Dunsparce may seem pretty underwhelming just by looking at its stats. It has decent base HP of 100 though. It has a wonderful moveset that some trainers fail to realize. Dunsparce is a jack-of-all-trade in battle. It is strange that its a Normal-type, but it only has a weakness to Fighting. Dunsparce could be a huge surprise against trainers who would least expect it.

#4 - Ursaring

Image via The Pokemon Company

Teddiursa is so cute, giving it massive popularity. Ursaring doesn't get the same amount of love, however. There are a ton of strong Normal-type Pokemon that can be found in Johto, making it a tough choice. Ursaring has decent HP and a huge 130 base Attack stat. It can learn so many different moves, allowing it to dominate against a variety of types.

#3 - Mantine

Image via The Pokemon Company

Water-type Pokemon are extremely abundant. There are plenty to choose from, and Johto has some of the most powerful. That is especially true if the Water-type starter is selected at the start of the journey. One Water-type that goes unnoticed is Mantine. It deserves much more credit.

Mantine has an insane base Special Defense stat at 140. Against Special Attackers, Mantine can take plenty of hits and stall the game with Protect, Substitute, access to Toxic, and several Flying and Water-type attacks.

#2 - Shuckle

Image via The Pokemon Company

Shuckle, believe it or not, is a very divisive Pokemon. Many stay away because it is a Bug-type, and Bug-types are generally considered weak. Others swear by Shuckle because of its potential in battle. All in all, it is pretty underrated.

It has both Defense and Special Defense of 230. It is only weak to Rock, Steel, and Water. With Defense raising status moves, Rest to regain health, and plenty of other tricky attacks, Shuckle can be a nightmare to deal with.

#1 - Heracross

Image via The Pokemon Company

With the likes of Pinsir, Scyther, and Scizor all available for use in the Johto region, Heracross often gets overlooked. It truly may be the most underrated Pokemon in the entire franchise, due to the stigma that comes with Bug-types.

All of its stats are pretty solid except its Special Attack. Where it shines is its base 125 Attack. Since Johto, it has received a Mega Evolution, but it needs more. It needs a regional variant, a Gigantamax form, or something else to do it the justice it wasn't originally given.