Johto is often called an overrated region with a Pokedex full of overrated Pokemon.

While the opinion of some is not fact, the case for overrated Pokemon in Johto can be just as strong as any other region. It has a place in the hearts of many fans as their first Pokemon region and the expansion of the series.

Johto delivered some incredible evolutions to already-strong Pokemon. New Legendaries were added that brought amazing new lore to the franchise. Some of the creatures though, aren't as special as they are hyped up to be.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 overrated Pokemon from Johto

#5 - Crobat

Crobat was seen as an unnecessary evolution for Golbat. After a while, trainers really started to take a liking to it. It can be utilized in battle under a variety of roles and situations. The reality is, compared to other Flying-type Pokemon that can be found in Johto and Generation II, Crobat is very overrated. Its Speed isn't enough to give it an edge over Pidgeot or Skarmory.

#4 - Azumarill

Marill was a very exciting prospect as Johto was unveiled. Many thought it would be a blue version of Pikachu or a number of other things. Its evolution, Azumarill, is a Water/Fairy-type now, but in Generation II, it only had the Water-typing. The excitement that Marill brought put pressure on Azumarill. In the end, it is an overrated evolution.

#3 - Slowking

Slowpoke evolved into Slowbro during the Kanto journey. Once Johto came around, it was given one of the first instances of a separate evolutionary line. Slowking was this intellectual, brand new evolution for Slowpoke. It is more Special Defensive than Slowbro. There isn't much of a difference elsewhere, though.

#2 - Kingdra

Kingdra is honestly a super cool Pokemon. Fans were eager to see how this final form of Horsea would perform. Unfortunately, it doesn't hold up to that expectation. It was given the Dragon-type, which at the time, was all powerful and mighty. That made trainers overjoyed to add Kingdra to their team. All the Dragon-typing did though, was take away some weaknesses and make them do normal damage.

#1 - Miltank

Miltank is one of the most fearsome Pokemon to come out of Johto and Generation II. It is completely overrated however. Whitney used one in her Gym and demolished the majority of trainers in their first, second, and maybe even third attempts.

After figuring it out, Miltank is a breeze. Not just that, there probably aren't many trainers who can say they caught one and used it in a playthrough. Whitney's Miltank set the standard way too high and it couldn't live up to it.