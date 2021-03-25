The best Normal-type Pokemon of Generation II stand out thanks to their bulk and their diverse (and usually defensive) movesets.

While Snorlax would normally deserve to be first on such a list every time, this list specifically includes Pokemon introduced in Generation II rather than Pokemon included in Generation I. That means that Snorlax, Pidgeot, Lickitung, and all other Kanto Pokemon are being benched for this one.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Normal Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Porygon2

Porygon2 (Image via Game Freak)

Porygon2 was the new and improved computer-generated Pokemon of Generation II. It boasts the same strength of having a ridiculously diverse move set but is now supported by a competent stat line. Its defensive stats are its best new assets, giving it the chance to absorb several hits while dishing out a wide variety of damage.

The smoothed-out digital Pokemon even has access to Recover and Thunderwave, making it a stalling champion. Or, it can go on the offensive with Curse and Double Edge, using Recover to smooth over the recoil damage.

The only real downside to Porygon2 is how obnoxious it is to obtain, with Porygon needing an obscene number of game corner coins, the Upgrade from Silph Co., and to be traded in order to evolve into Porygon2.

#2 - Blissey

Blissey (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon Center's secret weapon is one of the best damage-absorbers in the entirety of Generation II. Its HP stat is, to date, the highest base stat of any Pokemon over any stat, possessing an unbelievable 255 base HP. The only Pokemon to match Blissey is Eternatus's HP in its Eternamaxed form, which isn't even obtainable and is only seen at the end of Sword and Shield's story.

The biggest misfortune for Blissey is its abysmal defense stat. With such pitifully low defense, even the weakest Fighting-type moves end up eating into Blissey's enormous health bar. But with its exceptional special defense, Blissey is still an absolute tank when spared from physical moves.

#1 - Miltank

Miltanks (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Every player of Generation II knows Miltank. Whitney's Miltank is the bane of early Johto playthroughs, with its Rollout/Milk Drink combination causing no end of frustration.

This is a tough match-up early on in the adventure, even for more experienced players. With such solid speed, defense, and HP, Miltank is rough to bring down, even if the player has a Fighting-type move. And while Whitney's Miltank may not have it, Heal Bell lets Miltank clear off all of the Toxics/Rests the rest of the player's team has accrued.