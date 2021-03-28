While there have been some Grass-type Pokemon released in Johto that wowed fans of the franchise, not all of them were as awe-inspiring.

When a new generation of Pokemon are introduced, some of the Pocket Monsters will become massively popular while others will completely miss the mark with fans.

The Johto region premiered one hundred new Pokemon for trainers to catch, but a few of the Grass-types released weren't worth paying much attention to.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

3 most underwhelming Grass Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Chikorita

Chikorita (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the three starter Pokemon available for trainers to choose from in the Johto region, Chikorita won't be overwhelming any opposition with its appearance.

Although this Grass-type is seen being used by Ash Ketchum in the anime, it is even hard for the series protagonist to make Chikorita look intimidating in battle.

Its Base stats can only be considered decent at best. Chikorita's next two evolutions don't take on a very menacing appearance either.

#2 - Hoppip

Hoppip (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In addition to being a Generation II Grass Pokemon, Hoppip is also a Flying-type. Unfortunately, its typing doesn't help its case much when it comes to being a more well-received Pokemon.

Though it is only the first stage in its evolutionary line, Hoppip's Base stat total of 250 is miles away from scaring any opposition in battle. A case can be made for its final form Jumpluff; however, trainers have to waste a lot of time struggling to level it up before it transforms.

#1 - Sunkern

Sunkern (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If there's one word that describes the Johto Grass Pokemon, Sunkern, it would be underwhelming. Fortunately for trainers, its laughable Base stat total of 180 gets much better once it evolves into Sunflora via the use of a Sun Stone.

Although it's common for The Pokemon Company to consider cuteness when designing Pocket Monsters, it seems they might have overdone it with Sunkern.

Not all of the Generation II Pokemon could have been expected to wow fans, but Sunkern's the furthest from doing so out of all the Johto Grass-types.

