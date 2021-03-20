Bug-type Pokemon and their moves are often considered the weakest of the franchise.

While there are some extremely powerful Bug-type moves, there are plenty that should be avoided. They just don't cut it in a true battle.

They may work for a wild Pokemon encounter nice and early in a game. They won't work in the heat of the Elite Four or a competitive battle for all the marbles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Bug-type moves to avoid in Pokemon

#5 - Fury Cutter

Advertisement

Fury Cutter can be an incredible move. There is just a very low chance it can actually get going. This Bug-type move will attack with a set base power. Every time it is used successfully in a row, the power will grow. If it misses, another move is used, or the Pokemon switches out, the power resets. In order to reach max power, it will take several turns. In those turns, the user could very well be eliminated.

#4 - Rage Powder

Rage Powder has the same effect of Follow Me. It makes the target Pokemon focus its attention on the user and only attack it for that turn. The Pokemon that can use it more than likely won't be able to withstand a solid hit that they force upon themselves. That is why this move should be avoided at all costs.

#3 - String Shot

Advertisement

Every Pokemon fan knows String Shot as the move Caterpie spams early on in Generation I. String Shot lowers the target's Speed stat by one stage. There are several other moves that can do this or even do this with some damage on top of it. String Shot is just not worth it to waste a turn, because Bug-type Pokemon are very weak.

#2 - Twineedle

Twineedle is just plain not worth it. It only strikes twice. While the second hit has a 20% chance to Poison the target, the damage just isn't good enough. There are many other moves that Bug-types can use to land more than one hit in a turn. Pin Missile comes to mind as a better option than Twineedle.

#1 - Powder

Powder typically goes first. The target Pokemon is covered in Powder for the remainder of the turn. If they happen to use a Fire-type move, they won't be able to and will take damage equal to 25% their max HP. This is a nice trick once. After it is used, the opponent will easily catch on and make this move utterly useless.