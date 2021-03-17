Ghost-type Pokemon are some of the scariest and deadliest creatures in the franchise.

Their movesets can host a wide variety of status and damage-dealing attacks, which can cause other trainers and their Pokemon to shake in fear of what's to come.

However, there are a handful of moves that aren't too special and should be avoided, as there are better alternatives for a powerful Ghost-type to attack with.

5 Ghost-type moves to avoid in Pokemon

#5 - Night Shade

Night Shade can be incredible if the Pokemon is at a very high level. In competitive battles and throughout most of the main game, Night Shade is not worth it.

It is an attack that does damage based on the level of the Pokemon using it and doesn't receive a Same Type Attack Bonus. In most situations, Night Shade isn't going to do as well as several other Ghost-type attacks.

#4 - Confuse Ray

Using a damaging attack that can confuse a Pokemon is great. Simply shooting a Confuse Ray at it, however, doesn't cut it. Confuse Ray takes a turn to confuse the opponent, which in the games is terribly random.

This could be a waste of an attack if the opposing Pokemon never hurts itself in the confusion. Will-O-Wisp is a far better option, lowering their attack and doing damage each turn with a Burn status.

#3 - Trick-or-Treat

Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist can only use Trick-or-Treat, and the move adds the Ghost-type to the target Pokemon. If it was used on a Pikachu, it would become an Electric/Ghost-type, for example.

This could be an amazing way to deal supereffective damage. The reason it is avoidable is because of the Pokemon that can use it. Gourgeist is a unique creature that is considered niche in battle.

#2 - Spite

Spite is a status move that lowers the PP of the most recently used attack. PP stands for Power Points, and is the number of times trainers can use a move in battle. In nearly every instance, using Spite will be a waste of a turn.

It reduces by exactly four PP as of Generation IV, so trainers should switch out moves like this for something that damages the opposing Pokemon. More than likely, the opponent hit by Spite will have another attack that can hurt the user.

#1 - Grudge

Grudge is a powered-up version of Spite, but is somehow worse. It is another status attack that removes PP from an opposing Pokemon's move.

The user attacks with Grudge, and if they faint from an attack that turn, the attack is drained of all PP. Basically, this move either wastes a turn and the user stays alive, or it works and, while the opponent can't use that move any longer, you're without one of your Pokemon.