Normal-type moves are by far the most plentiful type of move in the Pokemon franchise. Naturally, this means that it has its own share of moves a trainer would be better off avoiding.

Normal-typing is the only type to not be super-effective against any other type. In a sense, this means that Normal-type moves have to be decent enough to still be worth using despite lacking strength. Unfortunately, many moves don't live up to this standard in the slightest.

This is a line-up of moves that trainers should likely just skip when their Pokemon is trying to learn them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views and opinions.

5 Normal-type moves to avoid in Pokemon

#5 - Constrict

Constrict (Image via the Pokemon Wiki)

Constrict is one of the lowest-damage moves in the entire franchise, resting with a comfortable 10 base power. This is even less than moves like Bind or Wrap, which have at least 15 base power.

Bind and Wrap have their end-of-turn effects for 4-5 turns (or 2-5 in earlier generations). Constrict has a low chance of lowering speeds. 10 base power with a 10% chance to lower speed.

#4 - Odor Sleuth/Foresight

Odor Sleuth (Image via the Pokemon Wiki)

These moves both perform the exact same function, and as such, both are rather pointless. Foresight and Odor Sleuth perform a very simple function; they allow Ghost-type Pokemon to be hit by Normal and Fighting-type moves, and they cause moves to ignore the target's evasion stat.

This might seem like it would be useful, but in most cases, it's not. Keeping around a move that is useful when a Pokemon is one type out of eighteen or when a Pokemon uses a rarely-found evasion move is wasting a move slot.

Any move other than a Normal-type would work for hitting a Ghost-type and there are numerous moves that hit regardless of evasion. In fact, a move like Aerial Ace covers both of these bases.

#3 - Spotlight/Follow Me/After You

After You (Image via Bulbapedia)

These three moves are very similar, but not quite the same. Spotlight redirects the opposing Pokemon's moves to a specific target for a turn, Follow Me forces the opposing Pokemon to target the user, and After You forces the target to use its move directly after the user. All three of these moves have one thing in common: they're all only useful or usable in double battles, triple battles, or battle royales (two of which are nonexistent in the most recent games in the franchise).

These three moves certainly have their uses in multi-Pokemon battles. But unless a trainer is putting together a move set specifically with the intention of only using that Pokemon for double-battles (which are far, far less common than single battles), then these moves are essentially empty spots on a moveset.

#2 - Teatime

Teatime (Image via Bulbapedia)

Teatime is not only the second-worst Normal-type move by a mile but is also absolutely in the running for being the second-worst move of all time. Learnable only by Polteageist, this move performs one simple function: it forces all Pokemon in battle to immediately eat their berries. And that's it.

Incinerate at least does both semi-decent damage and destroys the target's berry. This just activates the berry earlier than intended. It's difficult to even consider a scenario where this would be useful in the slightest other than just to waste the opponent's berry. Other than that, it's just a waste of space.

#1 - Splash

Splash (Image via Bulbapedia)

Splash is, without question, the most useless move in the entirety of the Pokemon franchise. The user just sort of... flops around a bit. And that's the move. No damage, no effects, no anything.

Practically, totally and completely useless. But conceptually? Hilarious. Especially when a Pokemon other than Magikarp uses it. Imagining Gyarados, Lopunny, Wailord, or even Solgaleo or Lunala using Splash is a phenomenal visual image.

But in all seriousness, Splash is useless (outside of using it with Normalium-Z in Generation VII) and any trainer worth their salt should absolutely overwrite Splash as soon as possible.

