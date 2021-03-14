Ghost-type Pokemon have some of the more unique and dangerous moves found in the franchise.

There are a lot of Ghost-type attacks that Pokemon fans are familiar with. Oftentimes, non-Ghost creatures will have a Ghost-type attack, thereby giving them extensive coverage.

What are the most powerful Ghost-type attacks though? The strongest based on Power are the signature moves of some mighty Pokemon. That makes them as rare as they are damaging.

Top 5 strongest Ghost-type moves in Pokemon

#5 - Astral Barrage

Advertisement

Astral Barrage is a Ghost-type move that simply does damage to all adjacent Pokemon. It has 120 Power and 100% Accuracy. The move was introduced in Generation VIII, along with the Pokemon it belongs to. Astral Barrage is the signature attack of Shadow Rider Calyrex, which is formed when Calyrex and Spectrier are combined with the Reins of Unity item.

#4 - Shadow Force

Shadow Force is the signature move of popular Ghost/Dragon-type Legendary, Giratina. It comes with 100% Accuracy and 120 Power. Shadow Force causes the user to vanish upon use and attack on the following turn. This move hits even if the target Pokemon uses Protect or a similar move. It also removes protections for the remainder of the turn, so another Pokemon can attack the target after if in a Double Battle.

#3 - Sinister Arrow Raid

Advertisement

Sinister Arrow Raid is the Z-Move version of Spirit Shackle. Spirit Shackle is the signature attack of Decidueye. Sinister Arrow Raid has no secondary effect. It straight up deals damage to the target Pokemon. Because it is a Z-Move, it cannot miss. It comes with a Power of 180, giving it the third highest Power of all Ghost-type moves in Pokemon.

#2 - Soul-Stealing 7-Star Strike

This is yet another Z-move that cannot miss its target. Its Power is a whopping 195. It is the upgraded version of Spectral Thief. That is the exclusive move of Fighting/Ghost-type Mythical Pokemon Marshadow. Again, this is a damage dealing Ghost-type move with no extra effects added on. It is a move that sees Marshadow simply punch and kick its opponent with incredible force.

#1 - Menacing Moonraze Maelstrom

The strongest Ghost-type move in Pokemon is, of course, another Z-Move. Menacing Moonraze Maelstrom belongs to Lunala and Dawn Wings Necrozma. It is an upgraded version of their signature move, Moongeist Beam. The attack inflicts damage and ignores all ignorable Abilities when doing so. It has a massive 200 Power, putting it right at the top of the list.