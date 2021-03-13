Abilities in Pokemon can give a leg up in the most competitive of battles.

There are a ton of Abilities in Pokemon. Some of them are absolutely incredible. They can turn the tide of battle as soon as the Pokemon switches in.

Other Abilities aren't as great. With such a large list in the franchise, there were bound to be a handful that fans are quick to dismiss when it ends up on one of their Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Abilities you don't want your Pokemon to have

#5 - Damp

Image via The Pokemon Company

Damp can be very useful when hunting Shiny Pokemon. Other than that, however, it is utterly useless. Damp is an Ability that prevents the use of moves like Self-Destruct and Explosion. In literally any other situation, though, Damp has zero benefits. Most trainers probably don't want to deal with it as they prepare for competitive battles.

#4 - Klutz

Image via The Pokemon Company

Klutz would be a lot higher if it weren't so rare. As of now, only 10 Pokemon are able to have Klutz as their Ability. This Ability prevents the Pokemon with it from using any held items in battle. There is absolutely no point to it, because the held item cannot even be thrown with the Fling move. Switcheroo could work to place a negative item on an opponent without being affected, but none of the Pokemon with the Ability are popular competitive battlers.

#3 - Honey Gather

Image via Game Freak

While Honey Gather could make a comeback in the remakes of Diamond and Pearl, where Honey can be slathered on trees, it is a dreadful Ability as of now. Pokemon with this Ability have the chance of picking up the Honey item after a battle if it already does not have a held item. The Pokemon that can have Honey Gather have insanely better Abilities to hope for than this one.

#2 - Plus and Minus

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokemon with Plus receive a Special Attack boost if their ally in a Double Battle has the Minus Ability and vice versa. That isn't a bad effect, but Double Battles are mostly competitive and a lot more rare in the main story. The Pokemon who may have either of this Abilities are Electric and Steel-types. Using two in a Double Battle is a guarantee to face a type disadvantage.

#1 - Truant

Image via The Pokemon Company

Truant is one of the worst Abilities for a Pokemon to have. Only Slakoth, Slaking, and Durant can have it. Thank goodness it skipped Vigoroth. Truant's effect is that the Pokemon with the Ability is only able to attack on every second turn. Two turn moves won't work. Trainers lose valuable attacking time. The creatures that have it are pretty powerful and shouldn't be subject to this kind of laziness.