There aren't too many Fairy-type Pokemon moves since the type wasn't introduced until Generation VI.

The Fairy-type moves in the game are fairly strong since the typing is just so good. Being able to hit Dark, Dragon & Fighting types for super-effective damage is a huge boost. Some of these moves are good for raw damage, but some are great for setup and stat changing. Here are the best Fairy-type moves in Pokemon.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 strongest Fairy-type moves in Pokemon

#5 - Charm

Image via Bulbapedia

The move Charm lowers the target's attack stat by two, effectively halving its damage output. This can be incredibly strong, and especially strong on fast Pokemon, or those who have the ability Prankster.

Prankster Charm can make a Pokemon extremely weak, and it can be insane if used on a Dynamaxed Pokemon. Charm is only learned by a few good Pokemon like Whimsicott and Slurpuff. Else, this would be higher on the list.

#4 - Play Rough

Image via Bulbapedia

Advertisement

Play Rough is the best physical Fairy-type attack. It offers a high base power at the cost of 10% accuracy. Nobody likes missing, and even with 90% accuracy, it can happen more frequently than one would expect.

This is the only good option for physical Fairy-type Pokemon like Mimikyu and Zacian. This attack is usually a must-have for these Pokemon.

#3 - Dazzling Gleam

Image via Bulbapedia

Dazzling Gleam is a special attacking Fairy-type move that hits both opposing Pokemon. Multi-targeting moves can be really strong sometimes. Most special attacking Fairy Pokemon go for Moonblast since it offers more damage honed into one target. But sometimes, this move can be optimal.

Togekiss uses this move quite well, with the Super Luck ability. Super Luck gives it a higher chance of a critical hit, so hitting two Pokemon gives it an even higher chance.

#2 - Moonblast

Image via Bulbapedia

Moonblast offers the most damage to a special attacking Fairy Pokemon. Moonblast has a good base power of 95 with 100% accuracy. More importantly, it hits only one Pokemon, unlike Dazzling Gleam.

Most special attacking Fairy Pokemon will opt to use Moonblast, like Sylveon & Tapu Fini. Moonblast can be incredibly powerful and can even lower the target's special attack stat by one stage.

Advertisement

#1 - Geomancy

Image via Bulbapedia

Luckily, only Xerneas can learn this move, otherwise it would just be too strong. This is the best setup move ever introduced in Pokemon. It gives the user +2 special attack, +2 special defense, and +2 speed.

It is at the cost of a recharge turn, but that can be bypassed with the held-item Power Herb. Xerneas ran the game with this strategy during both 2016 and 2019.