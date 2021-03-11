Top 3 Normal-Type Legendary Pokemon

There are only a handful of Normal-type Legendary Pokemon in the Pokemon franchise.

The series has five Normal-Type Legendary Pokemon, and Type: Null is one of them. As an unevolved Pokemon, Type: Null doesn't quite match up to its counterparts.

This list, therefore, ranks the top three Normal-Type Legendary Pokemon from the remaining four.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the 3 best Normal-Type Legendary Pokemon?

#3 - Regigigas

Regigigas has an underwhelming ability that makes it useless in battles (Image via Pinterest)

Regigigas has unbelievable attacking and defensive stats as well as a devastating move set. This lumbering titan is the master of the Regis and a total behemoth of a Pokemon.

Having said that, its ability, called Slow Start, makes it next to useless in battle since its attack and speed stats are cut in half for the first five turns.

Despite Regigigas's disappointing battle prowess, it's still slightly better than a lower-stat version of a pre-existing Pokemon that gets outclassed even by opponents like Stoutland.

#2 - Meloetta

Meloetta performs fairly well in its base Aria form (Image via TheBoogie on Reddit)

Meloetta is the only Normal-type legendary Pokemon to sport a dual typing. However, while Meloetta is normally a Normal and Psychic-type, it switches its Psychic-typing to Fighting after using its trademark Relic Song (a semi-weak move with a chance to make the opponent sleep).

Meloetta possesses capable stats, an offense that switches between special and physical based on its form (Aria/Psychic for special, Pirouette/Fighting for physical), and a good amount of type coverage with its moves.

Meloetta performs just fine in its base Aria form. Players can, therefore, choose to form a strategy that doesn't include Meloetta shifting to its physical-based form.

#1 - Arceus

Players can customize Arceus' typing by making use of its ability Multitype (Image via Reddit)

Arceus is the deity of the Pokemon universe. Its base stat line, which is a combination of all six of its stats, adds up to 720 - the highest out of any Pokemon and a full 40 additional points above the next highest.

Arceus has a massive move-pool, allowing players to truly customize the Pokemon. They can even customize Arceus' typing by making use of its ability Multitype, which allows it to change its type by holding different colored plates (this also increases the power of the moves that Arceus' new type holds, giving a further boost beyond STAB).

If this is in Generation VII, then Arceus' type changes with Z-crystals, granting even more customizability.