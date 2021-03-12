Legendary and Mythical Pokemon are some of the hardest creatures to catch in the franchise.

They are extremely rare, typically only having one of a certain species available if it even appears in the game. While some are easier to capture with a Poke Ball, others are very difficult.

A large list of Legendary and Mythical Pokemon have a catch rate of 3. That translates to 1.6%. This rate is based on full health with a regular Poke Ball. It does not take into account statuses, health, or modifiers by the various different Poke Balls.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Legendary Pokemon with the lowest catch rate

#5 - Groudon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Groudon is a monster of a Legendary from Generation III. It was only found in Pokemon Ruby. Following that, it became available in Emerald, SoulSilver, Omega Ruby, and Ultra Sun. It can also be found on a Dynamax Adventure in Sword and Shield now. With a catch rate of 3 and very few appearances, Groudon is one of the rarest Legendary Pokemon.

#4 - Kyurem

Image via The Pokemon Company

Kyurem is a Dragon/Ice-type Legendary from the Black and White games. It can be found in the Giant Chasm there and in the sequels. The ORAS games also allowed for a Kyurem appearance if Reshiram and Zekrom were in the party. The same goes for USUM. Kyurem is one of the most intimidating Legendary Pokemon with just a few available encounters.

#3 - Giratina

Image via Niantic

Giratina, the game mascot of Pokemon Platinum, is a unique Ghost/Dragon-type Legendary. This is a fan favorite Legendary of many trainers. It has a low catch rate of 3 like a lot of other Legendary and Mythical Pokemon. It was originally found in Diamond and Pearl, then Platinum, and could be encountered in ORAS. HeartGold and SoulSilver also has a Giratina available if the event Arceus is obtained.

#2 - Arceus

Image via Game Freak

Arceus is the only Mythical Pokemon to appear on this list. It is the Alpha Pokemon, said to be the god and creator of all things in the Pokemon universe. It is even receiving its own spin-off title with Pokemon Legends Arceus. Naturally, it has a 3 catch rate. It also can't be found legitimately in any game. Arceus could only be obtained through events and then trading to other games in the series.

#1 - Mewtwo

Image via The Pokemon Company

Mewtwo is the original boss Legendary Pokemon. The Legendary Bird trio have the same catch rate of 3, but Mewtwo was the true challenge of Generation I. It is arguably the most popular Legendary in the franchise. It can be found in all three Gen I games and their remakes, but could only be found in the remakes of Gen II and not the originals.

X and Y had an encounter in the Unknown Dungeon and USUM had an encounter in the Ultra Space Wilds. In SWSH, Mewtwo can be battled in a Dynamax Adventure like many other Legendary/Mythical Pokemon.