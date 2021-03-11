Top 5 ways to make Pokemon games harder

Fans of the Pokemon franchise have been complaining about how easy the games are lately.

Whether it is due to the team-wide EXP share, the tutorials becoming more extensive, the gyms and rivals becoming easier, or the story becoming more up-front than the gameplay, fans have been annoyed at the lowered difficulty of the recent games.

While not every Pokemon fan has been requesting this, a large portion of the player base has been calling for a return to the challenge of earlier generations.

So, if the developers were to listen to these cries for the Dark Souls of Pokemon, what could be the steps that they could take to up their new game's difficulty?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

How can developers make the Pokemon games harder?

#5 - Make items more expensive

Developers can lowering the number of items that Pokemon players can buy (Image via Know Your Meme)

This won't change the difficulty overall, but lowering the number of items that players can buy will make them consider when to use their precious potions more carefully. It also makes buying Poke Balls in excess much more difficult. This means that players have to be more careful when trying to catch a new addition for their team.

Having said that, this 'fix' can easily be circumvented by grinding for money, which is already fairly easy to do in recent Pokemon games.

#4 - Minor experience loss on Party Wipe

Having a real penalty upon defeat could help make the Pokemon games more difficult (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Just like the increased prices, this would only be a minor rise in difficulty that wouldn't change much on its own. This can also be avoided with just a bit of grinding.

However, in combination with a few other difficulty changes, having a real penalty upon defeat, other than just dropping a few Poke, would cause players to be more careful when going into difficult battles.

#3 - Have the rival stop taking the starter that's weak to the player's starter

Making the rival an actual challenge will certainly make the Pokemon games more difficult (Image via PokeyPokums)

In Sun/Moon and Sword/Shield, the rival of the game has begun taking the starter Pokemon that is weak to the player's choice. This makes early rival battles absurdly easy. The rival may just as well be another trainer the player passes by on the road.

Making the rival an actual challenge will certainly make the Pokemon games more difficult. The easiest way to get the rival's power level up is by giving them their type-advantage starter Pokemon back.

#2 - Difficulty rating choices

Adding an option to choose a difficulty in the Pokemon games will help a lot (Image via What's In A Game?)

As mentioned before, not all fans are desperate for a fresh Poke-challenge. Some prefer the laid-back and casual experience that the more recent games offer. By adding the option to choose a difficulty, players will be able to control their Pokemon adventure.

Nintendo will probably need to refine the details somewhat, but a harder setting would likely include higher opponent levels.

#1 - Mixed-Type Gyms

The concept of 'one gym, one type' needs a slight change

The concept of 'one gym, one type' has been around since the very start of the Pokemon franchise. While this concept is interesting, it's possible to do it without relying on picking a single Pokemon type and running with it.

For example, the trainers and leader in a Ghost-type gym are limited to using Ghost-type Pokemon. However, if the theme of the gym is swapped from 'Ghost-types' to spooky-looking, then the options available for the gym's trainers are explosively expanded.

This would allow gym leaders and gym trainers to possess actual teams instead of straight lines of a single type. The gym would still possess its individuality despite the trainers having these newly competent and well-built teams.