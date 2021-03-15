Brilliant Pokemon set themselves apart from other wild Pocket Monsters in several ways, making them an excellent addition to any player's team.

Ever wondered what those glowing yellow lights around certain wild Pokemon are all about? What does it mean when your fishing spot is glowing the same way? It means you better get your Pokeballs ready, because you're about to have an opportunity to catch a Brilliant Pokemon!

What are Brilliant Pokemon in Sword and Shield?

Pokemon with special properties

The glowing yellow around a Brilliant Pokemon is subtle (Image via Nintendo)

There are a number of things that set Brilliant Pokemon apart from a player's average catch. They are usually higher levels, they know an Egg Move, and also have much better stats.

Egg Moves are special attacks that are ordinarily only passed on through breeding. It's generally more difficult to find or obtain a Pokemon that knows one.

Players also earn an in-game currency known as Watts when they catch a Brilliant Pokemon. Watts can be spent by speaking to Watt Traders, where one can buy Technical Records (TRs), Wishing Pieces, Pokeballs, and more.

One important piece of information for trainers to keep in mind when looking for a certain Brilliant Pokemon is that their odds of appearing increase as a player catches more and more of that particular species. Another benefit to catching many Pokemon of the same species is that one's odds of encountering a Shiny version will also improve.

Additionally, a player can increase their luck in hooking a Brilliant Pokemon while fishing in a similar way.

A Brilliant Pokemon encounter while fishing (Image via Nintendo)

While fishing, the odds of a Brilliant Pokemon appearing increases with each consecutive Pokemon successfully reeled in, caught and/or conquered. However, should a player miss a bite, fail to defeat/catch it, or leave the area - their odds of finding a Brilliant drops back to normal.

Brilliant Pokemon are rare in Sword and Shield and rightfully so with all the advantages they have over other wild one. A higher level Pokemon with better stats and that usually knows an Egg Move is a must-have catch for any serious player of Sword and Shield.