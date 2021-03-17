Throughout the history of Pokemon, Hidden Abilities have been a wonderful way to improve a Pokemon's capabilities in battle.

Hidden Abilities in Pokemon used to be based solely on the player's luck. Pokemon in the wild will normally never have them. Introduced in Generation V, Hidden Abilities were very rare.

In the most recent Generation VIII with Sword and Shield, Hidden Abilities are much easier to come by. They still take a bit of work, but it is entirely worth it for the majority of Pokemon.

How to get Hidden Abilities in Pokemon

Max Raid Battles

Image via Game Freak

Successfully completing a Max Raid Battle in Pokemon Sword and Shield is a good way to get a Hidden Ability Pokemon. It is not guaranteed, though. Oftentimes, a Max Raid Battle will have a Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokemon with their Hidden Ability. The only way to know is by defeating it, capturing it, and checking to see if the Hidden Ability is there.

Advertisement

Breeding/Trading

Image via Game Freak

This method requires a Pokemon that already has their Hidden Ability. Breeding or trading is a good way to know what else is coming with the Hidden Ability, such as good IVs and EVs. Trading simply requires getting a Hidden Ability Pokemon from a trading partner. Breeding is a good way to pass the Hidden Ability on. If the parents are the same species, it won't transfer.

Ability Patch

Image via Game Freak

The Crown Tundra DLC introduced an amazing item. The Ability Patch can be used to change a Pokemon's Ability to its Hidden Ability. It requires 200 Dynite Ore for each one when trading near the Dynamax Adventure entrance. This is one way to make Breeding/Trading work well. Use the Ability Patch on the parent that will Breed and pass down the Hidden Ability. The item in the Crown Tundra has completely changed the game.