Pokemon Sword and Shield is the first to have DLC expansions, starting with The Isle of Armor.

The Isle of Armor is a large island in the Galar region that trainers were introduced to once the first expansion went live. It has its own Pokedex separate from the normal Galar dex, with 110 species of Pokemon not found on the mainland.

The island was once uninhabitated, until it was bought by Dojo Master Mustard and given its name. It plays home to Mustard's Dojo, where he teaches trainers about Pokemon Battles.

How to get to the Isle of Armor in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Once a Pokemon trainer has the Isle of Armor DLC expansion, they will be notified of the Armor Pass. One thing to note is that only players who have unlocked access to the Wild Area in Sword and Shield will be given the Armor Pass.

The Armor Pass acts as a ticket to the Isle of Armor, much like a ticket to board the S.S. Anne in Pokemon's past. Head to Wedgehurst Station, which can take the Pokemon trainer to a variety of areas.

Once the DLC has been purchased, a new attendant will be found within, wearing green. Simply talk to this attendant next to the ticket booth. He will check to make sure the Armor Pass has been obtained. After that, he'll send the trainer on their way to the Isle of Armor.

Players can then explore this brand new portion of Sword and Shield. It includes the Battle Dojo and a brand new Legendary named Kubfu. Kubfu can then evolve into two different forms of Urshifu.

It also introduces Gigantamax forms for starters and Max Soup, a way to give Pokemon access to their Gigantamax form if they are without. Lastly, the Isle of Armor includes the brand new Galarian form of Slowpoke.