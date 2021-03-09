A few Pokemon games are known for their amazing post-game content.

Honestly, most post-game content featured in the Pokemon series aren't too special. They typically add a few hours of gameplay catching some legendaries, and that's about it. Here are the games that feature the best post-game content.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Pokemon titles with the best post-game content

#3 - Ruby & Sapphire

The Battle Frontier is such a simplistic idea, yet it adds hours of gameplay. It adds a challenge to the game, which this title already has. The Battle Frontier is filled with interesting characters and challenges for players to overcome.

The Battle Frontier is the brownie point that players get for completing Ruby & Sapphire. Not only do they have to fill out the National Dex, but now they have to obtain every ribbon and achievement in the Battle Frontier. It's quite a task, but it will surely feel amazing to complete.

#2 - Black 2 & White 2

The Pokemon World Tournament is amazing. It feels difficult yet satisfying to play through. Being able to battle a horde of incredible trainers really makes the player feel like a champion. For a game to just end after players become champions is just lame.

The Challenge Mode in this game is considered by many as a post-game as well, since it is only unlockable once the game has been beaten for the first time. The game features a Challenge Mode which lets players start over and have a tougher challenge. Players will encounter higher leveled Pokemon, and get more rewards for winning.

#1 - Pokemon Gold & Silver

The second game in the series does it better than all the games that followed. In Gold & Silver, players can explore the Kanto Region after beating the Elite Four. Multiple regions should have been featured in many games afterward, as Gold & Silver is the favorite of many fans because of it. Players can obtain 8 Gym badges in Kanto as well as in the base game based in Johto.

The players are met with many challenges to overcome in Kanto, but more importantly they have to face off against the best boss in Pokemon history. The player is met with none other than Red at the end of the game, battling on top of a mountain. Red has multiple level 80+ Pokemon. This is truly a huge challenge and the most satisfying battle to win.