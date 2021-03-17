Zarude, the Rogue Monkey Pokemon, is the only Mythical Pokemon introduced in Generation VIII.

Zarude does not appear in Sword and Shield the same way many other Pokemon do. It cannot be found in the wild. Trainers cannot battle and capture it in a Dynamax Adventure either. Zarude is a rarity.

Currently, Zarude is a Pokemon only available through events. There are three events in which Zarude can be obtained. They all began at different times, but each one allows access to this Dark/Grass-type Mythical Pokemon until March 31, 2021.

How to get Zarude in Pokemon Sword and Shield

The Jungle Pokemon event gifts trainers not only Zarude, but a Shiny Celebi as well. In order to be a part of this event, players will need to have preordered tickets to Secrets of the Jungle, the twenty-third Pokemon movie. A code is provided with the preorder. This Zarude comes with the Leaf Guard Ability, Leftovers item, and a Sassy Nature, while its moves are Close Combat, Power Whip, Swagger, and Snarl.

Forest of Okoya Dada Zarude

This event is another involving Secrets of the Jungle. Trainers who preordered tickets to the latest Pokemon movie would have been given a serial code in order to obtain this Zarude. This is its alternate form, Dada, with a purplish neck scarf rather than the black one. It has Leaf Guard, a Choice Scarf, and an Adamant Nature, along with the moves Jungle Healing, Hammer Arm, Power Whip, and Energy Ball.

Worldwide Jungle Zarude

The Worldwide Jungle Zarude event is the only one that doesn't involve Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle. The serial code for this Zarude was given away at various locations in select countries. The Pokemon Trainer Club newsletter also provided the code for this version of the Mythical Pokemon. It has the same Ability, items, and moves as the first gift Zarude listed.