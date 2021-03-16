Arcanine is one of a handful of original Pokemon who are still dominant competitive battling on Sword and Shield.

Arcanine can be quite the sweeper with good support and a decent match up. A Physical Attacker build will suit it best, making it a nightmare for Pokemon that are both weak and effective against it.

Its best ability is Intimidate, which lowers the opposing Pokemon's Attack stat every time Arcanine enters battles. Jolly Nature to boost Speed and a Sitrus Berry to keep it healthy will go well with this solid moveset.

The best moveset for Arcanine in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Flare Blitz

Flare Blitz will be Arcanine's STAB attack. This is a devastating Fire-type move with 120 Power and 100% Accuracy. It can leave the target Pokemon with a burn, but also does serious damage back to Arcanine. It is best used as either a last resort or to take out a very bulky opponent with a supereffective hit.

Extreme Speed

Extreme Speed is an upgraded version of the popular move Quick Attack. Extreme Speed always goes first. This is the perfect move to finish off a Pokemon that is barely hanging on. If Arcanine activates an opponent's Focus Sash and survives the round, Extreme Speed will allow him to easily dispatch that opponent in the following turn.

Will-O-Wisp

Arcanine can demolish an opposing team's Attack stat. It has great Speed and can pull off Will-O-Wisp first in a variety of battles. Will-O-Wisp is a move that shoots a flame at the target Pokemon. The flame then inflicts the Burn status on them. With Intimidate and a guaranteed Burn, the lowered Attack and chip damage is incredible.

Wild Charge/Close Combat

The final move in the set could be one of two attacks. It is up to the trainer's preference and what type of coverage is needed on the team. Wild Charge damages Arcanine a bit after use, but will work well on opposing Water-types. Close Combat will lower Defense and Special Defense, but will do great damage against Rock-types.