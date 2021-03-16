Brilliant Pokemon are marvelous finds in Sword and Shield. With better levels, unusual moves, and heightened stats, these glowing Pokemon are sought after for a good reason.

Just like shiny Pokemon, trainers can get lucky and find Brilliant Pokemon by chance. Like shiny variants, there are several ways to increase the odds of finding the Brilliant variant of the species a trainer most wants.

How to find Brilliant Pokemon in Sword and Shield

Beat, Catch, and Repeat

More, more, and more! (Image via GameWith)

Increasing your odds of finding Brilliant variants is as simple as it can be. All a trainer has to do is go out and find a wild Pokemon of the species desired, then defeat or catch it.

Until a trainer has beaten and/or caught at least 20 of a particular species, Brilliant Pokemon of that species can't appear. As more of that species is encountered, the odds of Brilliant Pokemon appearing increase at intervals.

Once the player has reached 100 encounters, these special creatures' spawn rate caps at two times the regular rate.

This type of farming is also effective for encountering shiny Pokemon. One of the primary ways to increase the odds of encountering shiny Pokemon is to defeat and/or catch the desired Pokemon repeatedly.

Chain Fishing

Fishing (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Catching water-dwelling Brilliant Pokemon works similarly to land-based ones, but on a smaller scale.

Reeling in and defeating or catching Pokemon from the same area consecutively will net the player increased chances of Brilliant encounters, with the odds increasing at escalating intervals. Once the player has dealt with 25 of the aquatic battles, the encounter bonus will max out at 16.6 times the normal rate.

Fishing boasts higher encounter rates overall, but unlike with land-dwelling Brilliant farming, this fishing bonus is easily lost.

Failing to reel in a Pokemon, feeling from battle, and leaving the area puts the player back at square one for their fishing bonus. Meanwhile, the bonus for non-aquatic Pokemon remains no matter where the player goes or how many wild ones they flee from.