5 Grass-type moves to avoid in Pokemon

Grass-type Pokemon moves are pretty diverse in their variety, but some end up being unwanted and unneeded.

From Synthesis and Sleep Powder to Petal Dance and Frenzy Plant, Grass-type moves can cover a wide array of scenarios. But on the other end of the spectrum, there are plenty of moves that don't perform well even in their own little niche.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five Grass-type moves to avoid in Pokemon

#5 - Grass Knot

Grass Knot (Image via the Pokemon Wiki)

Grass Knot is not a bad move, but it's not nearly as reliable as other Grass-type moves since its damage relies entirely on the opposing Pokemon's weight.

This move scales similarly to Heat Crash in that its maximum power is 120 when an opposing Pokemon weighs 200+ kg (441+ lbs) and that its minimum power is 20 if the opponent weighs 10 kg (22 lbs) or less.

Grass Knot is slightly more reliable than Heat Crash since only the opponent's Pokemon's weight matters rather than both, but it's still not consistent damage.

#4 - Grass Pledge

Grass Pledge (Image via Bulbapedia)

Grass Pledge does nice damage and has 100% accuracy, but beyond that, it's not all that useful when compared to other moves.

Its main gimmick is that in a double or triple battle, another of the player's Pokemon can use either Water Pledge or Fire Pledge to enhance Grass Pledge's effects. But double/triple battles are already fairly uncommon, making an enhanced Grass Pledge a rarity.

Added to the fact that only starters can learn the pledge series of moves, and Grass Pledge is usually just a worse version of Energy Ball.

#3 - Absorb

Absorb (Image via Bulbapedia)

With only 20 base power, Absorb is one of the lowest-damaging moves in the game. For reference, a single one of Bullet Seed's 2-5 hits is 25 base power.

A single hit from Bullet Seed is guaranteed to do more damage than the entirety of Absorb. What does it matter if the latter heals the user for half the damage done if it does hardly any damage in the first place?

But with all of that said, Absorb is the only option for Grass-type damage for several early-game Grass-type Pokemon. It's not the best move, but for some Pokemon, it's the only option.

#2 - Cotton Spore

Cotton Spore (Image via Bulbapedia)

Stat moves, while typically severely underused in casual playthroughs, are usually fairly decent.

However, a significant disparity exists between moves that raise the trainer's Pokemon's stats and moves that lower the opposing Pokemon's stats. All stat changes are lost upon switching, so a smart opponent can simply switch out their -6 defense Pokemon.

Cotton Spore lowers the opponent's speed stat, and that's it. In most scenarios, having a move that can deal solid damage, a move that can deal damage and have some kind of secondary effect, or a self-buffing one, would be better.

#1 - Snap Trap

Snap Trap (Image via Bulbapedia)

Galarain Stunfisk strikes again by not only being one of the most disappointing Steel-type Pokemon in the Galar region but also by having quite possibly the worst Grass-type move in existence. Why a Steel and Ground-type Pokemon has a Grass-type move exclusive to it is a mystery for the ages.

Snap Trap is nearly the same as moves like Whirlpool, Clamp, and Fire Spin. It has 35 Power, deals 1/8th of the target's HP at the end of every turn, and prevents the target from switching out as long as Galarian Stunfisk is on the field.

The only difference is that Snap Trap has 100% accuracy instead of 85%, a surprisingly nice buff.