Pokemon GO: What are Fairy-types weak against?

Fairy-types are the rarest and most recently introduced type to Pokemon GO and the entire franchise. Therefore it can be hard for players to figure out what these mons are weak against.

The elusive Fairy Pokemon are often-used and impressive battlers, so it is crucial for trainers to learn how to counter them.

Here are all of the Fairy-type Pokemon's weaknesses in Pokemon GO.

How to defeat Fairy-type Pokemon in battle

In Pokemon GO, Fairy-type Pokemon are only weak against two other types. Poison and Steel-type Pocket Monsters have a serious type advantage over Fairy Pokemon in battle.

It's important for Pokemon GO trainers to take note that Fair-types have resistances against Bug, Dragon, Fighting, and Dark-type moves used against them. Therefore it is not recommended to send out one of these types when facing a rival that is a Fairy-type.

Best Poison-type counters to use against Fairy Pokemon

Gengar is hands-down the best Poison-type counter to use against a Fairy-type in Pokemon GO. The dual Ghost/Poison Pocket Monster will take out Fairies quickly if it utilizes the charged attack, Sludge Bomb. Gengar becomes an even better option in its Mega Evolution form.

Secondly, Venusaur is a solid choice because it is a dual Poison/Grass-type. In other words, Fairy-types have no resistance to Grass-types and the creature can inflict extra damage being a Poison-type.

Pokemon GO trainers who aren't fortunate enough to have either of the first two Pokemon can still battle Fairies effectively by using Muk, Vileplume, Roserade, or Victreebell.

Best Steel-type counters to use against Fairy Pokemon

If one opts to use a Steel-type against Fairy-types in the mobile game, the ultimate choice would be Metagross. Metagross is especially threatening to several types of mons, as it is a dual Steel/Psychic-type.

Aggron is another great option to fight Fairy Pokemon with. This dual Steel/Rock-type is an absolute defensive tank in battle. Trainers should utilize Steel-type moves that Aggron can learn, such as Iron Tail and Heavy Slam.

Lastly, Lucario makes for a decent option since it is partially a Steel-type. Of course, a Pokemon GO player should only use a Lucario that has Steel moves for both its fast attack and charged attack.

Pokemon GO gamers who want to take advantage of a Fairy-type's weaknesses can simply use one of the above-mentioned Poison or Steel-types.

