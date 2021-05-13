Top 5 Dark Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO

Dark Pokemon are rare and threatening creatures in Pokemon GO; although some are more useful in battle than others.

These Pocket Monsters are often sought after for their unique appearances and ability to battle against certain types of foes. Mons of the Dark-type variety often wreak the most havoc against Psychic and Ghost-type opponents in Pokemon GO.

The following are the top five Dark monsters that a player can use in Pokemon GO.

Yveltal will soon be making its Pokémon GO debut in the Luminous Legends Y event! Mysteriously, Dark-type Pokémon will also be appearing more often, and Pancham will be hatching from Strange Eggs. https://t.co/SYISqECR3v pic.twitter.com/y2k9my2QSi — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 10, 2021

Top 5 Dark Pokemon to battle with in Pokemon GO

#5 - Shadow Weavile

Weavile in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Weavile is a Dark/Ice-type Pokemon that has decent stats, especially in the Attack category.

Its unique dual typing comes in handy in certain situations, especially if it knows the fast move Snarl and the charged move Avalanche. While Shadow Weavile may not be able to rival the other Dark Pokemon on this list, it can still be quite effective in battle.

#4 - Darkrai

Darkrai in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This list of the top five Dark Pokemon in Pokemon GO could not be complete without the Pocket Monster that literally has "dark" in its name.

Darkrai is a wickedly rare Dark-type Pokemon that can be a priceless fighter in battles. Its best moves are Snarl and Dark Pulse. Darkrai may be a valuable member for POGO trainers to have on their team, but this Mythical Pokemon is difficult to obtain.

#3 - Shadow Tyranitar

Tyranitar in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tyranitar has been a long-time favorite for players of Pokemon GO. The Dark/Rock-type creature has very solid stats. It also gains the 20% attack bonus in its Shadow form, although it takes more damage from opponents' attacks as well.

Whether Tyranitar is in its regular or Shadow form, it still makes for an excellent Dark Pokemon to use in battle. A rival trainer should watch out for anyone with a Shadow Tyranitar that knows the moves Bite and Stone Edge.

#2 - Mega Gyarados

Mega Gyarados in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Gyarados isn't normally a Dark-type, the Pokemon takes on dual typing of Water/Dark while in its Mega Evolution form.

This beast of the sea has superb stats, with each category surpassing scores of 200. The best attack combination for Mega Gyarados are the moves Bite and Hydro Pump.

Players should be cautious about using this Pokemon when facing opponents that can use Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting and Grass-type attacks.

#1 - Mega Houndoom

Mega Houndoom in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Houndoom takes the #1 spot for the best Dark-type to use in Pokemon GO.

A dual Dark/Fire-type, this mon absolutely crushes opponents when matched up correctly. Mega Houndoom will fare best when battling against Grass and Psychic-type enemies, though it can certainly hold its own against other types as well.

The best moveset for Mega Houndoom is the fast move Fire Fang and the charged move, Foul Play. This creature boasts incredible stats, including a 289 in the Attack category.

Sylveon, the Intertwining Pokémon, is making its Pokémon GO debut during the upcoming Luminous Legends Y event! You’ll be able to evolve your own Eevee into Sylveon by earning hearts when it’s your buddy. pic.twitter.com/smsfzTAA38 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 11, 2021

