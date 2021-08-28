Pokemon GO: Every Spotlight Hour Pokemon and bonus for September 2021

Pokemon GO is about to kick off its new Season of Mischief and now players are curious what Pokemon and bonuses will be featured in September's Spotlight Hour events.

Trainers look forward to Spotlight Hour events for a great chance to gain XP, Species candy, and certain Pocket Monsters.

This article details every Pokemon and bonus being showcased in each of Pokemon GO's September Spotlight Hour events.

Each Tuesday in September players can participate in Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Spotlight Hour events are short but worthwhile for players to participate in. Of course, POGO trainers want to know what's in store for them if they log in to the game during one of these events. The following Pokemon and perks will be featured from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time on their respective dates.

September 7 - Spoink will be the star of the show and a 2x Stardust bonus for catching Pokemon will be active.

September 14 - This Spotlight Hour will feature Baltoy and players will earn twice the normal amount of experience points for each Pokemon caught.

September 21 - Skitty will be the third Spotlight Hour Pokemon of the month. During the hour-long event, trainers will get double Species candy for catching Pocket Monsters.

September 28 - The month's final Spotlight Hour will center around Alolan Meowth. Players should save their transfers for this event, as they'll earn 2x Species candy for each Pokemon transferred.

Spotlight Hours are a great chance for players to make use of a variety of benefits in the mobile game. Additionally, if a Spotlight Hour Pokemon has a shiny version in the game, it's a great chance for trainers to get better odds of encountering one.

On the flip side, if a player doesn't find a particular Spotlight Hour Pokemon desirable, they may not want to play the game while the event is going on. The drastically increased spawn rate of the featured creature could quickly become annoying.

