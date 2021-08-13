What's the best Eevee evolution in Pokemon GO? (August 2021)

Pokemon GO has so many potential evolutions for Eevee, but now players are curious which one is the best of the bunch.

This information is more pertinent than ever, because Pokemon GO will be hosting a two-day Eevee Community Day event this month in the game.

Here's the best Eevee evolution in Pokemon GO as of August 2021.

Trainers, #PokemonGOCommunityDay is right around the corner! Which of Eevee’s Evolutions are you most excited to add to your collection? Let us know here! pic.twitter.com/IaEJKvm3z2 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 12, 2021

Pokemon GO: Each of Eevee's evolutions has various strengths and weaknesses

Currently, Eevee can evolve into the following Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO:

Flareon

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Espeon

Umbreon

Leafeon

Glaceon

Sylveon

While "best" overall is hard to define when it comes to Eevee's evolutions, some certainly stand out from the rest when it comes to stats. On the other hand, some of the Pokemon's evolutions are better off in certain battle scenarios than others.

Umbreon is a great Eevee evolution when it comes to Stamina and Defense stats, but the Pokemon lacks heavily in the Attack category. Glaceon, as an Ice-type, demolishes certain Pokemon against whom it has built-in resistance.

If one had to choose the best Eevee evolution in August 2021 based on stats, it would likely be Espeon because it has the highest CP and highest Attack stat.

However, a case could be made for several of Eevee's other evolutions. Sylveon, the most recently added Eevee evolution in Pokemon GO, makes for a close second place. As a decently strong Fairy-type, Sylveon can come in handy when players try to counter certain types in battle leagues.

Overall, the best Eevee evolution in Pokemon GO truly depends on what a player wants from his Pokemon. Each of this Pokemon's evolutions has the potential to serve multiple purposes. Due to different battle scenarios, Eevee's diverse options in evolution could prove to be extremely handy.

Need a reminder of all the amazing bonuses that will be available during August #PokemonGOCommunityDay? Check out this handy image, and save the date! pic.twitter.com/HtMrTCUWGk — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 13, 2021

