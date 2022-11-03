Pokemon GO November 2022 bosses: Mega and Legendary raid schedules

Pokemon GO's spooky holiday events as well as the Battle Raids will be concluding this November. While it's about to come to an end, the 2022 holiday season still has many things to offer. Niantic are known to make the last two months of the year action-packed, with Pokemon GO raids becoming far more interesting in November and December.

Pokemon GO raids make it a very interesting experience for players as there are 1-stars to rare 5-star Legendaries and Mega Pokemon to battle. Season of Light is also ending, and with the upcoming Community Day featuring Teddiursa and other events to complete, players still have a lot on their hands. The Pokemon GO community is certainly excited about the chance to battle such powerful fighters with a Shiny probability. Given below is a guide on the Mega and Legendary raid schedule and Bosses for November 2022.

Pokemon GO Mega and Legendary Raid schedules and bosses for November 2022

Raids in November 2022 will be rather engaging as you get a chance to encounter Origin Forme Giratina at the beginning of the month. The Ultra Beast Guzzlord will also debut on Pokemon GO as a 5-Star Raid Boss and, as the cherry on top, Nihilego will also return to the platform. Mega Evolved Pokemon will also appear in Mega Raids this November.

Mega Raids this November 2022

Mega Banette – Appears in Mega Raids from October 20 at 10 am to November 8 at 10 am local time. Shiny Mega Banette will also be available.

– Appears in Mega Raids from October 20 at 10 am to November 8 at 10 am local time. Shiny Mega Banette will also be available. Mega Gyarados – Appears in Mega Raids from November 8 to November 23 at 10 am local time. Mega Gyarados will be available.

– Appears in Mega Raids from November 8 to November 23 at 10 am local time. Mega Gyarados will be available. Mega Houndoom – Appears in Mega Raids from November 23 to December 1 at 10 am local time. Shiny Mega Houndoom will be available.

5-Star Raids this November 2022

Origin Forme Giratina - Appears in five-star Raids from October 27 at 10 AM local time to November 8 at 10 AM local time. Shiny Origin Forme Giratina is available.

- Appears in five-star Raids from October 27 at 10 AM local time to November 8 at 10 AM local time. Shiny Origin Forme Giratina is available. Guzzlord - Appears in five-star Raids from November 8 to November 23 at 10 AM local time. Shiny Guzzlord is available.

- Appears in five-star Raids from November 8 to November 23 at 10 AM local time. Shiny Guzzlord is available. Nihilego - Appears in five-star Raids from November 23 to December 1 at 10 AM local time. Shiny Nihilego is available.

3-Star Raids Bosses this November 2022

Dragonite - Randomly appears in Three-Star Raids this November 2022.

- Randomly appears in Three-Star Raids this November 2022. Druddigon - Randomly appears in Three-Star Raids this November 2022.

- Randomly appears in Three-Star Raids this November 2022. Sableye - Randomly appears in Three-Star Raids this November 2022.

1-Star Raids Boss this November 2022

Duskull wearing a cempasúchil crown - Randomly appears in 1-Star Raids this November 2022.

As the Dia de Muertos 2022 event begins, there have been many changes to the Pokemon GO Raid Boss lineup with only a tiny list of fighters available for battle, including Dragonite, Druddigon, and Duskull. Although there are details on Mega Raids, 5-Star Raids, 1-Star and 3-Star Raids may have their schedules changed at random. This happens mostly in special in-game events and real-world occasions.

November's Season of Light features a good number of other events and tasks to complete and play through, with their rewards being amazing as well. With it coming to an end, Pokemon GO trainers are advised to stay updated and participate in every event to get valuable rewards.

