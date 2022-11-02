How to complete Dia de Muertos 2022 Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Dia de Muertos event is already underway, complete with plenty of content for players to take on. This includes a Collection Challenge where trainers can catch a litany of Pokemon to obtain rewards.

The Collection Challenge requires players to catch or otherwise obtain six different Pokemon. Once all of them have been collected, trainers will receive an Incense, a Poffin, and a capture encounter with an Alolan Marowak. Compared to many Collection Challenges, this one should be much easier to accomplish.

This challenge not only provides its own rewards, but players can collect a few solid Pokemon in the process. If they're lucky, they may even just spot a shiny or two along the way.

However, which Pocket Monsters do players need to obtain in order to complete the Collection Challenge?

Every Dia de Muertos Collection Challenge requirement in Pokemon GO

Many Pokemon seen during this Pokemon GO event will be donning cempasúchil crowns (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO trainers won't need to work hard to find many of the monsters needed for the Collection Challenge. However, the current event ends on November 2, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time, meaning there isn't a ton of time to go out and complete the challenge.

Regardless, determined Pokemon GO trainers can certainly pull it off and acquire the listed Pokemon. The rewards also seem to be well worth the effort.

Listed below is every Dia de Muertos Collection Challenge requirement and where it can be found:

Roselia - In the wild or as a Field Research reward

- In the wild or as a Field Research reward Litwick - In the wild or as a Field Research reward

- In the wild or as a Field Research reward Cubone - In the wild or as a Field Research reward

- In the wild or as a Field Research reward Sunkern - In the wild

- In the wild Chinchou - In the wild

- In the wild Swirlix - In the wild

Listed below are the Field Research Tasks that reward Collection Challenge Pokemon:

Make a Nice Curveball Throw - Roselia, Litwick

- Roselia, Litwick Make a Great Throw - Cubone

- Cubone Make Three Great Curveball Throws in a Row - Duskull

Trainers will need to seek the remaining Pokemon out in the wild. If players are having trouble finding a particular Pocket Monster, they may need to utilize an Incense or a Lure Module to increase spawns. There is still quite some time until the current event ends, but the clock is ticking.

Once trainers receive their Collection Challenge rewards in Pokemon GO, all that's left to do is put them to good use. They can utilize their Incense to catch more Día de Muertos event Pokemon or save it for a later event.

The Poffin can be used to max out a Buddy's Affection Hearts for the day, and it will stay "excited" for longer. This will allow it to travel on the map with players for a longer period of time.

Alolan Marowak is quite the prize in Pokemon GO. It performs well in PvE battles and also has a solid role in certain PvP formats, particularly specialty cups where it is permitted.

Alolan Marowak has a solid Ghost/Fire typing. If trainers are lucky, they may even capture one with quality IV stats. If they do, they can power it up and use it to solid effect in battles.

Poll : 0 votes