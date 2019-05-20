×
Pokemon Go: How to get Leafeon and Glaceon without Lure Modules

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
6   //    20 May 2019, 16:41 IST


Pokemon Go has finally introduced the Sinnoh Eevee Evolutions, Glaceon and Leafeon to the game. It has been a long wait and an anticipated one but it's finally here. Niantic introduced an in-game item known as "Lure Modules" which help you achieve special conditional evolutions.

You can use the Mossy Lure Module to get Leafeon and the Glacial Lure Module to get Glaceon. They cost 200 coins in the shop and you simply need to be next to a Pokestop with 25 Eevee Candy. This will give you the option to evolve Eevee. A Magnetic Lure Module was also introduced, to get Probopass (from Nosepass) and Magnezone (from Magneton).

But there is also a trick you can use to get Glaceon and Leafeon without Lure Modules. Like the previous Eevee Evolutions, you can simply give your Eevee a special nickname and evolve it with 25 Eevee Candy.


  • Naming your Eevee 'Linnea' will get you Leafeon
  • Naming your Eevee 'Rea' will get you Glaceon

You can still use the nickname trick to get Jolteon, Vaporeon, Flareon, Espeon and Umbreon. For those who are curious here is the list:

  • "Sakura" to evolve into Psychic-type Espeon
  • "Tamao" to evolve into Dark-type Umbreon
  • "Rainer" to evolve into Water-type Vaporeon
  • "Sparky" to evolve into Electric-type Jolteon
  • "Pyro" to evolve into Fire-type Flareon

That's it! You don't have to spend your precious coins which you grinded for on Lure Modules. Unfortunately, the nickname trick will not work on Nosepass and Magneton. You still need the Magnetic Lure Modules if you want to get Probopass and Magnezone.

What about Sylveon?

Sylveon is the only Eevee evolution not yet in the game. The Fairy-Type evolution did not come out all the way until Generation 6. Pokemon Go has not completed porting over Generation 4 Pokemon and they are yet to start on Generation 5. So it will be a while before Sylveon is available in the game.

For all the latest video game news, visit Sportskeeda

