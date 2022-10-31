Pokemon GO October 31 - November 6 (2022): Dia de Muertos, Dratini Community Day Classic, and more

As October draws to a spooky end, Pokemon GO players need not fret because there are a lot of festivities and celebrations scheduled for the popular title over the next week. Be it the Dia de Muertos Event, GO Battle Day: Miltank or the ongoing Halloween 2022 Event Part II, players have a lot to look forward to.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Here’s a look at some of the raids, spectacular in-game events, and surprises that are coming in November. Want to see what’s up next during the #SeasonOfLight Here’s a look at some of the raids, spectacular in-game events, and surprises that are coming in November. Want to see what’s up next during the #SeasonOfLight?Here’s a look at some of the raids, spectacular in-game events, and surprises that are coming in November. ⬇️ https://t.co/LdHgh7bVZ7

Over the years, Niantic has done an excellent job in adding new features and content to Pokemon GO in order to sustain the hype and excitement. Although there have been gaffes and controversies regarding some of their decisions, the title remains extremely popular among its player base.

There's a lot on offer in Pokemon for next week, with Halloween 2022 Part 2 currently being live in the game and will last until November 1 at 10 am. This article lists all the major highlights.

Pokemon GO players have much to look forward to this week

1) Dia de Muertos 2022

The Mexican holiday will be celebrated in Niantic's title this year as well from November 1 at 10 am local time and will last until November 2 at 10 am local time. Duskull, Dusclops and Dusknor wearing a cempasúchil crown will debut during the event, with lucky players coming across a Shiny Duskull.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



pokemongolive.com/post/dia-de-mu…



#SeasonOfLight Join us in the celebration of Día de Muertos, a holiday observed in many parts of the Americas, by completing a Collection Challenge, catching Duskull wearing a cempasúchitl crown, and more! Join us in the celebration of Día de Muertos, a holiday observed in many parts of the Americas, by completing a Collection Challenge, catching Duskull wearing a cempasúchitl crown, and more!pokemongolive.com/post/dia-de-mu…#SeasonOfLight https://t.co/IX4KIzkBMJ

Dia de Muertos 2022 will also feature event bonuses including 2x catch candy, and Incense and Lure Modules lasting for 90 minutes. The event will also have its own collection challenge, completing which players will get the chance to come across an Alolan Marowak and receive a Poffin and an Incense.

The in-game shop will house new Dia de Muertos avatar items that players can purchase and equip. To learn more about the event, check here.

2) Dratini Community Day Classic

Another Community Day Classic has appeared on the horizon and this time the focus is on Dratini. The serpentine-looking Dragon-type Generation 1 Pokemon can be evolved into Dragonair with 25 candy and then further into Dragonite with 100 candy.

The event marks the perfect opportunity for players to catch the required number of Dratini for the final evolution. Dratini Community Day Classic will be held on November 5 from 2 pm to 5 pm local time, which will allow players from all around the world to participate.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Evolve Dragonair during



pokemongolive.com/post/community… Make a meteoric impact!Evolve Dragonair during #PokemonGOCommunityDay to get a Dragonite that knows the Charged Attack Draco Meteor. Make a meteoric impact!Evolve Dragonair during #PokemonGOCommunityDay to get a Dragonite that knows the Charged Attack Draco Meteor.pokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/GuEQHe34wf

Furthermore, Dragonairs evolved during the event or up to two hours afterward will result in a Dragonite that has already learned Charged Attack Draco Meteor. The Community Day Classic will feature its own special research story, which players can access after purchasing the required ticket from the Pokemon GO shop.

The event bonuses include 3x catch Stardust, Lure Modules and Incenses staying activated for three hours, and a surprise for those who take a few snapshots during Pokemon GO Community Day. To learn more, check here.

3) GO Battle Day: Miltank

The GO Battle Day: Miltank will take place on November 6, lasting from 12 am to 11:59 pm local time. The Milk Cow Pokemon is guaranteed to appear as a reward encounter with players having a greater chance of encountering Shiny Miltank.

There will also be timed research available throughout the day focused on battling. Upon completion, players will earn XP, Rare Candy, Miltank encounter, and an Elite Charge TM.

The active leagues for the event will be the Ultra League and the Willpower Cup. Given that Pokemon GO players will be earning 4x Stardust from win rewards, this is an event that no one would like to miss out on.

Exciting events are in store for Pokemon GO players, not only for the next week but for the entirety of next month. Niantic recently shared the roadmap, and it was revealed that the much-anticipated Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, will finally arrive sometime later in November.

Poll : 0 votes