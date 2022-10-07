Pokemon GO November 2022 Community Day Classic will showcase Dratini and a featured attack

Through an official Pokemon GO blog post, Niantic has announced that a popular Pokemon will be featured for November's Community Day Classic.

The Dreaming of Dratini event will showcase the blue-white Dragon Pokemon for players to catch and evolve into the iconic Dragonite. It will also bring a featured attack move.

Community Day Classic brings back a featured Pokemon from one of the previous Community Day events in Pokemon GO. This allows players who missed out on the earlier opportunity to nab the popular monster and, with some luck, its shiny variants.

So what does the November 2022 Community Day Classic have in store for Pokemon GO players?

November Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO date, time, and what it brings

As mentioned earlier, the November 2022 Community Classic Day will focus on Dratini. It is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2022, starting at 2:00 pm local time and ending at 5:00 pm local time.

During the event, Dratini will be appearing frequently in the wild, and lucky trainers may also come across its Shiny variant.

The increased spawn rate will allow players to catch and accumulate a large number of Dratini candies. This way, they can evolve Dratini to Dragonair with 25 Candy before further evolving it to Dragonite with 100 more Candy. A Shiny Dratini will also allow players to have a Shiny Dragonite at the end.

Evolving Dragonair during the event or up to two hours after it ends (2:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time) will grant players a Dragonite that has the Charged Attack Draco Meteor learned. The attack will have 150 power.

The November Community Day Classic will feature a Community Day Special Research story called Dratini Community Day Classic. Players can get access to the exclusive story by purchasing a ticket for US $1.00 or the equivalent pricing tier in the player's local currency.

The Community Day Classic bonuses for this event are as follows:

Players will have 3x Catch Stardust.

Lure Modules that are used during the event will be active for three hours.

Incense that is used during the event will be active for three hours.

Players will receive a surprise if they take a few snapshots during the Community Day Classic.

The November 2022 Community Day Classic is the perfect opportunity for players to have Dragonite on their team in Pokemon GO. The iconic Pokemon is a powerful addition to any roster and is also part of Ash's team in Pokemon Journeys.

Players should start stocking up on Pokeballs, Incense, Berries, and Lucky Eggs to make the most of the event come November.

