Pokemon Go October Community Day 2022: Litwick will step into limelight

The featured Pokemon for next month's Community Day in Pokemon Go is going to be Litwick, the small candle dual-type Ghost/Fire pocket monster. The cute little Pokemon was introduced back in Generation V and brought into the folds for the mobile video game with A Unova Unveiling in September 2019.

Litwick (Image via Pokemon)

Community Day in Pokemon Go is a monthly recurring event in-game where players get to catch one featured Pokemon, which spawns more frequently in the wild. There are also other features that come live during the Community Day event that greatly benefit those who engage in it.

So what is in store for October Community Day?

A look at the details of October Community Day in Pokemon Go

As mentioned earlier, the focus of the next Community Day will be Litwick. The event will take place on October 15, 2022 and will occur from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time, which lets players from all around the world engage in it. Litwick will have a higher spawn rate in the wild and lucky ones may just encounter a Shiny one too.

This will also allow players to quickly catch a number of candle Pokemon to evolve Litwick through to Chandelure. It requires 25 Candy to evolve Litwick to Lampent and 100 more along with a Unova Stone to evolve Lampent to Chandelure. A Shiny Litwick will also allow one to have Shiny Lampent and Chandelure.

During the Community Day, Litwick will also appear in larger numbers around defeated Gyms for 30 mins. This will take place after the Lampent Raid Battles, which will be appearing in 4-Star Raids for three hours during the event. Players need to have Raid Passes or Premium Battle Passes to participate in these Raids.

During the event, they will get 3x XP and 2x Candy for catching Pokemon. Players with a level of 31 and higher will also have a 2x chance of getting XL Candy. Chandelure, who are evolved during the Community Day or up to five hours after it ends, will have the Ghost-type Charged Attack Poltergeist.

Furthermore, Pokemon Go players will also have the option to purchase access to the Litwick Community Day-exclusive Special Research Story called Field Notes: Trick of the Light. Lures and Incenses will also last for three hours during the event.

September's Community Day saw Roggenrola being featured in the limelight. Meanwhile, Boldore appeared in special Raid Battles and evolved Gigalith knew the exclusive move Meteor Beam. Suffice to say, Pokemon Go trainers will be eagerly waiting for October to catch the candle Pokemon.

