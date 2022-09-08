When is the Pokemon GO September 2022 Community Day?

Every Pokemon GO player looks forward to upcoming events in the beloved mobile game. Whether it is a new season, Spotlight Hour, or rotation of Raid Bosses, players are always on the edge of their seats to learn what's next for their favorite geocaching experience. But Community Days are the best of them all. This month's Community Day will take place on September 18 at 11:00 am local time.

Community Days are monthly events that include a special research ticket that players need to pay for. What sends this event home, however, is the Spotlight Pokemon being focused on during this event. The creature of choice typically receives stickers, limited cosmetics, and an increased shiny chance.

However, many casual players may not be aware of the official announcements released for Pokemon GO by Niantic. This can lead to players missing important updates about these types of events.

Pokemon GO's September 2022 Community Day: Gigalith encounter, increased spawn rate for Roggenrola, rewards, and more

Roggenrola will be this month's Spotlight Pokemon for Pokemon GO's Community Day (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players can expect September's Community Day to feature the Rock-type Pokemon from the Unova region, Roggenrola. This event will begin on September 18 at 11:00 am and continue until 2:00 pm local time. During these three hours, Roggenrola will have a drastically increased spawn rate.

In typical Community Day fashion, the three-hour duration of the event will also feature a much higher chance (around one in 25) of finding Roggenrola's shiny variant. Given how rare Shiny Pokemon typically are in Pokemon GO, this event is a blessing for players who strive to add these rarities to their collection.

As many players know, the paid special research ticket will give them a series of objectives to complete within the event's duration. As a grand prize, players will receive an encounter with the Spotlight Pokemon's final evolution, Gigalith. They will also receive a wide array of other rewards along the way.

Players who manage to catch a Gigalith or evolve their Roggenrola into one during the event will receive a special event-exclusive charged attack, Meteor Beam. This move has a base power of 120 in battles between trainers and a base power of 140 for battles that take place at Gyms or PvE Raid Battles.

This special event for Pokemon GO will also feature some bonuses to help cut down on the grind. A double multiplier for both candy rewarded upon catching Pokemon and the amount of XL candy that players level 31 and above receive will be in place. There will also be a 1/4 distance cut for all incubated eggs.

Players who partake in trading with other players will also have many event-exclusive buffs to make the process easier. One additional special trade can be made during the event for a maximum of two that day. Trades made during the event will cost players half as much Stardust.

Players can also receive cosmetic stickers to commemorate the event. They can then attach these stickers to gifts they send to other players.

