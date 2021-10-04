The best moveset for Gigalith in Pokemon GO

Trainers who need a strong Rock-type Pokemon and can’t find a Tyranitar or Rampardos should definitely be on the lookout for Gigalith.

This Pokemon hails from the Unova region and can be a very viable option in Pokemon GO. Gigalith will lag in Raid rankings and PvP compared to titans like Tyranitar, Rhyperior, Terrakion, etc. All of those Pokemon, however, are either rare or legendary.

Gigalith is a budget option that does what these other Pokemon do, just slightly worse.

Which moves are best for this Generation V Pokemon?

Gigalith has two great quick move options in Smack Down and Mud Slap, and either can be used depending on the situation.

Both moves have high damage output. Mud Slap does 18 damage when used, but it ends up with a lower DPS than Smack Down because of its lack of speed. Mud Slap also charges a higher EPS, despite it being slower.

Due to its high energy gain, Mud Slap should be the way to go in most cases (certainly for PvP). The one instance where Gigalith will want to use Smack Down, though, is for Raids. As a Rock-type attacker, it will want to combo Smack Down with Rock Slide.

Speaking of Rock Slide, it also happens to be Gigalith’s best charge move. Of course, there really is no other competition here for a Rock-type STAB move, but Rock Slide is still a great option. 80 base damage is fair for a move that takes up half the energy bar.

The other move that Gigalith will want to run is Superpower. Heavy Slam only helps Gigalith win one matchup (against Fairy-type Pokemon), whereas Superpower helps it win several.

Of course, trainers may not want to deal with the Attack debuff that comes with Superpower. There is a way trainers can use this move without being punished for it too hard.

If Gigalith is up against a bulky Normal or Rock-type Pokemon (Snorlax, Rhyperior, etc.), what Gigalith can do is accumulate chip damage. They can perhaps hit them with one Rock Slide and then go back to farming for Superpower. Essentially, what trainers will want to do is only use Superpower once they know it will pick up the KO.

