Pokemon GO September 2022 Community Day: Roggenrola, featured attack, Special Research story, & more

The featured Pokemon for the Pokemon GO Community Day of September 2022 has been officially revealed.

Niantic has announced that the event will focus on the Rock-type Pokemon, Roggenrola. It will appear much more frequently in the wild, and lucky trainers may even come across it in its shiny form.

Players taking part in the Community Day can expect a featured attack, a Special Research mission, several event bonuses, a Raid Battle challenge, and themed stickers.

Roggenrola Community Day in Pokemon GO (September 2022)

Roggenrola will appear more frequently on September 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.



If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one!



The September 2022 Pokemon GO Community Day with Roggenrola is fast approaching. Trainers can take part in the Community Day on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The times given are all local, so players do not have to worry about adjusting to a specific timezone to participate. All bonuses and event-themed activities will be active between 2 PM and 5 PM, regardless of the player's location.

Featured attack

Every Pokemon GO Community Day has a featured attack. It is a rare attack that a Pokemon cannot typically learn through other methods. When trainers evolve a Pokemon, the evolution will automatically know the featured attack.

For the September 2022 Community Day with Roggenrola, the featured attack is Meteor Beam. Roggenrola evolves into Boldore and if trainers evolve Boldore into Gigalith during the event or up to five hours later, Gigalith will know Meteor Beam.

Special Research story

A Special Research story, titled Rock 'n' Roll, will be available for $1.00. Tickets will go live shortly before the Community Day begins and players can purchase one for a set of missions to complete.

These Community Day Special Research stories often focus on collecting or evolving a certain number of featured Pokemon. Expect to catch many Roggenrola to finish the story.

Event bonuses

Several event bonuses will be active for the September 2022 Pokemon GO Community Day:

Eggs placed into an Incubator during the event will have their Hatch Distanced reduced by 1/4

x2 Candy for catching Pokemon

If activated during the event, Incenses will last for three hours

An extra Special trade can be made during the Community Day, totalling two maximum for the day

x2 chance to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon if a trainer is at or above level 31

50% less Stardust is required for Trades

Lure Modules placed during the event last for three hours

Snapshots taken during the Community Day may include a surprise

The majority of the events are only active during the Community Day, but the two that focus on Trades will be active a bit later. They will be available from 2 PM to 10 PM local time.

Raid Battle challenge

Once the Community Day ends, four-star raids featuring Boldore will begin popping up around the world. Trainers who are successful in these Raids will notice Roggenrola appearing around where the Raid took place for 30 minutes.

These additional Raid battles will be live from 5 PM to 10 PM local time. Remote access will not be granted, meaning Pokemon GO trainers can only battle these Boldore Raids with a Raid Pass or Premium Raid Pass. Not a Remote Raid Pass.

Themed stickers

A look at the upcoming Roggenrola Community Day stickers (Image via Niantic)

Spinning PokeStops, opening Gifts, or purchasing a pack from the in-game store will grant players with Roggenrola Community Day stickers. They are dated and feature Roggenrola and its evolutions.

Players can attach these stickers to Gifts to send to their friends. The stickers will appear and add a touch of personality to the Gifts that may provide friends healing items or Poke Balls in Pokemon GO.

