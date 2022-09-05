Pokémon GO September 2022: All Field Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon GO Field Research consists of tasks collected by spinning a PokéStop, and these missions can be to find certain creatures, engage in battles, or complete other activities. Every new season of Pokémon Go welcomes a new set of Field Research tasks for all trainers, with the completion of these tasks providing different rewards.

From Pokémon GO Mega Energy to Encounters with Pokémon and their Shiny forms, 2022's Field Research tasks has everything that a trainer wishes for.

This season, in September, a new Research Breakthrough reward will be made available. Pokémon GO trainers will be able to encounter Medicham after completing seven tasks and acquiring their stamps. Also, during the month, there is a reward of 1 Premium Raid Pass for every completed Research Breakthrough.

Pokémon GO Field research tasks and rewards for September 2022

Although Field Research tasks change every month, they mostly involve the same rewards of candy, XP, Pokémon encounters, Pokémon evolution items, and PokéBalls. Occasionally, special rewards are featured to sweep trainers off their feet.

The Pokémon GO Field Research Tasks and Rewards from September 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 are listed below.

Battling Field Research Tasks and Rewards

A PvP battle in Pokémon GO (Image via The Pokémon Company)

GO Battle League participation: Joltik Encounter

Joltik Encounter Win a 3-star raid or higher: Kabuto or Omanyte Encounter

Kabuto or Omanyte Encounter Win 1 Raid: Raichu (Alola) Encounter

Raichu (Alola) Encounter Win 5 Raids: Aerodactyl Encounter

Aerodactyl Encounter Win against 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Electrabuzz Encounter

Throwing Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Onix in the 2022 September Research Tasks and Rewards (Image via Niantic)

Executing 5 Nice Throws: Dunsparce Encounter

Dunsparce Encounter Executing 3 Great Throws: Anorith, Lileep, or Snubbull Encounter

Anorith, Lileep, or Snubbull Encounter Executing 3 Great Throws in a row: Onix Encounter

Onix Encounter Executing 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row: Spinda Pattern #3 Encounter

Spinda Pattern #3 Encounter Executing 3 Excellent Throws in a row: Gible Encounter

Catching Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Encounter Magikarp after catching 7 Pokémon (Image via Niantic)

Catch 5 Pokémon: Chinchou, Electrike, or Mareep Encounter

Chinchou, Electrike, or Mareep Encounter Catch 7 Pokémon: Magikarp Encounter

Magikarp Encounter Catch 1 Dragon-type Pokémon: Bagon or Dratini Encounter

Bagon or Dratini Encounter Catch Pokémon using 5 Berries: Minum or Plusle Encounter

Minum or Plusle Encounter Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon: 10x Pidgeot Mega Energy

10x Pidgeot Mega Energy Catch 10 Fire-type Pokémon: 10x Charizard Mega Energy

10x Charizard Mega Energy Catch 10 Water-type Pokémon: 10x Blastoise Mega Energy

10x Blastoise Mega Energy Catch 10 Grass-type Pokémon: 10x Venusaur Mega Energy

10x Venusaur Mega Energy Use Weather Boost to catch 5 Pokémon: Hippopotas, Poliwag, Snover, or Vulpix Encounter

Evolve and Power Up Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Eevee about to evolve in the anime (Image via Niantic)

Evolve any Pokémon: Eevee Encounter

Eevee Encounter Power up Pokémon 3 times: Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle Encounter

Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle Encounter Power up Pokémon 7 times: Mudkip, Torchic, or Treecko Encounter

Mudkip, Torchic, or Treecko Encounter Power up Pokémon 10 times: 25x Manectric Mega Energy reward

25x Manectric Mega Energy reward Power up Pokémon 5 times: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile Encounter, 10x Blastoise Mega Energy, 10x Charizard Mega Energy, 10x Beedrill Mega Energy, 10x Pidgeot Mega Energy reward

Buddy/Friendship Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Pikachu in the 2022 September Research Tasks and Rewards (Image via Niantic)

Earn 3 hearts with your Buddy Pokémon: Pikachu Encounter

Pikachu Encounter Earn 1 Candy walking with your Buddy Pokémon: Dedenne Encounter

Dedenne Encounter Earn 2 Candy walking with your Buddy Pokémon: Bunnelby Encounter

Bunnelby Encounter Earn 3 Candy walking with your Buddy Pokémon: Stunfisk Encounter

Stunfisk Encounter Send 3 Gifts, each with a sticker: Wobbuffet Encounter

Wobbuffet Encounter Trade any Pokémon: Kadabra Encounter

Egg Tasks and Rewards

Hatch Eggs in Pokémon GO (Image via Niantic)

Hatch 1 Egg successfully: Klink and Mantine Encounter

Klink and Mantine Encounter Hatch 2 Eggs successfully: Beldum Encounter

Miscellaneous Tasks and Rewards

Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms to encounter Ralts (Image via Niantic)

Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms: Sudowoodo Encounter

Sudowoodo Encounter Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: Ralts Encounter

Ralts Encounter Capture 1 Snapshot of a Wild Pokémon: Snubbull Encounter

Snubbull Encounter Capture 2 Snapshots of a Wild Steel-type Pokémon: Bronzor Encounter

Research Breakthrough Rewards

Encounter Medicham as the Research Breakthrough Reward (Image via Niantic)

Research Breakthrough: Medicham Encounter and Premium Raid Pass

Completing 1 Field Research quest per day bestows trainers with 1 stamp per day. After completing 7 quests in 7 days, trainers will receive 7 stamps, which is known as a Pokémon GO Research Breakthrough.

These Research Breakthroughs often reward trainers with great resources like Pokémon GO Stardust and Mystery Items, encounters with Legendary or Rare Pokémon, Rare Candy, PokéBalls, Berries, XP, and Sinnoh Stones.

