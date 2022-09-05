Pokémon GO September 2022: All Field Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon GO Field Research consists of tasks collected by spinning a PokéStop, and these missions can be to find certain creatures, engage in battles, or complete other activities. Every new season of Pokémon Go welcomes a new set of Field Research tasks for all trainers, with the completion of these tasks providing different rewards.
From Pokémon GO Mega Energy to Encounters with Pokémon and their Shiny forms, 2022's Field Research tasks has everything that a trainer wishes for.
This season, in September, a new Research Breakthrough reward will be made available. Pokémon GO trainers will be able to encounter Medicham after completing seven tasks and acquiring their stamps. Also, during the month, there is a reward of 1 Premium Raid Pass for every completed Research Breakthrough.
Pokémon GO Field research tasks and rewards for September 2022
Although Field Research tasks change every month, they mostly involve the same rewards of candy, XP, Pokémon encounters, Pokémon evolution items, and PokéBalls. Occasionally, special rewards are featured to sweep trainers off their feet.
The Pokémon GO Field Research Tasks and Rewards from September 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 are listed below.
Battling Field Research Tasks and Rewards
- GO Battle League participation: Joltik Encounter
- Win a 3-star raid or higher: Kabuto or Omanyte Encounter
- Win 1 Raid: Raichu (Alola) Encounter
- Win 5 Raids: Aerodactyl Encounter
- Win against 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Electrabuzz Encounter
Throwing Field Research Tasks and Rewards
- Executing 5 Nice Throws: Dunsparce Encounter
- Executing 3 Great Throws: Anorith, Lileep, or Snubbull Encounter
- Executing 3 Great Throws in a row: Onix Encounter
- Executing 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row: Spinda Pattern #3 Encounter
- Executing 3 Excellent Throws in a row: Gible Encounter
Catching Field Research Tasks and Rewards
- Catch 5 Pokémon: Chinchou, Electrike, or Mareep Encounter
- Catch 7 Pokémon: Magikarp Encounter
- Catch 1 Dragon-type Pokémon: Bagon or Dratini Encounter
- Catch Pokémon using 5 Berries: Minum or Plusle Encounter
- Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon: 10x Pidgeot Mega Energy
- Catch 10 Fire-type Pokémon: 10x Charizard Mega Energy
- Catch 10 Water-type Pokémon: 10x Blastoise Mega Energy
- Catch 10 Grass-type Pokémon: 10x Venusaur Mega Energy
- Use Weather Boost to catch 5 Pokémon: Hippopotas, Poliwag, Snover, or Vulpix Encounter
Evolve and Power Up Field Research Tasks and Rewards
- Evolve any Pokémon: Eevee Encounter
- Power up Pokémon 3 times: Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle Encounter
- Power up Pokémon 7 times: Mudkip, Torchic, or Treecko Encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times: 25x Manectric Mega Energy reward
- Power up Pokémon 5 times: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile Encounter, 10x Blastoise Mega Energy, 10x Charizard Mega Energy, 10x Beedrill Mega Energy, 10x Pidgeot Mega Energy reward
Buddy/Friendship Field Research Tasks and Rewards
- Earn 3 hearts with your Buddy Pokémon: Pikachu Encounter
- Earn 1 Candy walking with your Buddy Pokémon: Dedenne Encounter
- Earn 2 Candy walking with your Buddy Pokémon: Bunnelby Encounter
- Earn 3 Candy walking with your Buddy Pokémon: Stunfisk Encounter
- Send 3 Gifts, each with a sticker: Wobbuffet Encounter
- Trade any Pokémon: Kadabra Encounter
Egg Tasks and Rewards
- Hatch 1 Egg successfully: Klink and Mantine Encounter
- Hatch 2 Eggs successfully: Beldum Encounter
Miscellaneous Tasks and Rewards
- Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms: Sudowoodo Encounter
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: Ralts Encounter
- Capture 1 Snapshot of a Wild Pokémon: Snubbull Encounter
- Capture 2 Snapshots of a Wild Steel-type Pokémon: Bronzor Encounter
Research Breakthrough Rewards
- Research Breakthrough: Medicham Encounter and Premium Raid Pass
Completing 1 Field Research quest per day bestows trainers with 1 stamp per day. After completing 7 quests in 7 days, trainers will receive 7 stamps, which is known as a Pokémon GO Research Breakthrough.
These Research Breakthroughs often reward trainers with great resources like Pokémon GO Stardust and Mystery Items, encounters with Legendary or Rare Pokémon, Rare Candy, PokéBalls, Berries, XP, and Sinnoh Stones.