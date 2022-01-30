How to catch Eevee in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There's certainly no end to cute Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but there are certain ones who stand out from the crowd and become favorites.

Previously, this honor has gone almost exclusively to Pikachu. But over the years, many fans have flocked to Eevee, a cute Pokémon that is able to evolve into eight different forms to cover many different fighting styles and moves.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Eevee can be evolved to fit any party

Eevee is a great Pokémon, but what makes it better is that players are able to choose the form that Eevee takes. For example, if a player finds themselves in need of a Water type Pokémon, they can evolve Eevee into Vaporeon and have a solid choice for their team.

Eevee can be found early on in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The location where players can find Eevee in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Via Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Not too long into the main story of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players are able to begin exploring the wilds of Hisui. It starts with an expedition into the Obsidian Fieldlands that begins after players craft their first Pokéballs. From here, players can simply ignore the quest objective and head straight for the Horseshoe Plains, which is Northeast of Aspiration Hill.

Players should find the "C" shaped lake on the map

This is the location on the in-game map where Eevee spawns. Via Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There is a little "C" shaped lake on the map in the Northern part of Horseshoe Plains. It is here, as players can see referenced in the screenshot above, that Eevee spawns.

Eevee is a rare spawn and players should approach with caution

Eevee is not always around this area. In fact, players may find it teeming with Bidoof and Shinx. Eevee does spawn here periodically, although players may need to run away and return, or even capture or fight some of the Pokémon in the area to get Eevee to spawn.

Players patience will be rewarded with a cute Eevee for their troubles. Via Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Spawning an Eevee does take some time, so players should be patient

Once Eevee does spawn, players should be cautious, because Eevee will engage the player in combat directly. If players do not capture Eevee quickly enough, Eevee can run away, forcing players to start the search all over again. It is recommended to bring Great Balls or Ultra Balls for an easy capture of this elusive Pokémon.

Players of Pokémon Legends: Arceus can collect all eight variants of Eevee

Like in some other previous Pokémon games, Eevee has access to eight "Eevolutions". In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the player's Eevee can transform into one of these Eevolutions after meeting certain criteria. These Eevee that evolve will then transform into different elements. The Pokémon Eevee can evolve into are:

Vaporeon - Water Type

Jolteon - Electric Type

Flareon - Fire Type

Leafeon - Grass Type

Glaceon - Ice Type

Espeon - Psychic Type

Umbreon - Dark Type

Sylveon - Fairy Type

Players can add a single one of these Eevolutions to their team to make it more rounded, or even create an entire team using only Eevee and their evolved forms. The possibilities are endless with Eevee, and that is what makes it such a desired Pokémon.

