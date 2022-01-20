Only 180 moves will be in Pokemon Legends Arceus

It looks as if many of the moves that fans are used to will be missing from Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Ths new experimental title is soon to release on January 28. Since that date is just around the corner, the floodgates have opened and all the leaks are coming through. More details of the game are being revealed, including information about the Pokedex, items, and moves.

Severe drop in available moves Pokemon can learn in new game

According to the Centro Leaks Twitter Account, there will only be 180 moves in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This is a large drop from the 850 moves that currently exist in the franchise.

Centro LEAKS @CentroLeaks In total, there are 850 Pokémon moves (this includes Let's Go exclusive moves, Z-Moves and GMax moves).



Pokémon Legends Arceus has removed 674 of them.



This bombshell has received mixed emotions from fans. While some are still in shock, others welcome the more simplistic approach.

What’s even more shocking about the small amount of moves in the new game is that, apparently, 25 of them are new moves. This leaves 155 traditional moves from the franchise.

A full list of the 25 new moves reportedly in the new game are as follows:

Dire Claw

Psyshield Bash

Power Shift

Stone Axe

Springtide Storm

Raging Fury

Wave Crash

Chloroblast

Mountain Gale

Victory Dance

Headlong Rush

Barb Barrage

Esper Wing

Bitter Malice

Shelter

Trple Arrows

Ceaseless Edge

Bleakwind Storm

Wildbolt Storm

Sandsear Storm

Lunar Blessing

Take Heart

The storm moves (Bleakwind Storm, Wildbolt Storm and Sandsear Storm) allegedly will be signature moves for Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus respectively.

So why the lack of moves? Well, the setting of the new game is supposed to be the Hisui region, a prehistoric version of Sinnoh. Many elements of the game are more rustic since they do not have the same technology as they do in the games with more modern settings.

It’s quite possible that since the game is set in the past, most of the moves fans are familiar with haven’t been discovered yet.

What is impossible to predict right now, however, is how it will affect movesets. Certain Pokemon may be missing moves that they typically benefit from. All players can do is wait and see.

