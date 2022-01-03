All confirmed Pokemon coming in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokemon Legends Arceus' release date is less than a month away and ships with a large Pokedex full of creatures to discover and capture.

Trainers who begin their journey in the Hisui region of Pokemon Legends Arceus will be given a task by the professor to craft the region's first Pokedex. This means exploring the area for all sorts of Pokemon.

While more creatures could be added to the list as a surprise when the game releases, there are already many known Pokemon coming to Pokemon Legends Arceus.

All confirmed Pokemon in the Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex

The Hisui region will be much different than present day Sinnoh. The starters come from multiple Generations and there are ancient variations of Pokemon not seen in the world any longer.

That is what makes Pokemon Legends Arceus so exciting. Not only will trainers get to play a new style of Pokemon game, the discoveries they will make will be brand new to them.

Pokémon @Pokemon Hello friends! It’s Ball Guy again!



Thank you for getting back my Poké Ball collection! As promised, I will show you what was hiding in all those Poké Balls—Hisuian Voltorb! Hello friends! It’s Ball Guy again!Thank you for getting back my Poké Ball collection! As promised, I will show you what was hiding in all those Poké Balls—Hisuian Voltorb! https://t.co/TOAUG3tEum

Here are all of the confirmed Pokemon coming to Pokemon Legends Arceus as of now:

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Growlithe

Rufflet

Braviary

Stantler

Wyrdeer

Basculin

Basculegion

Scyther

Kleavor

Zorua

Zoroark

Voltorb

Pikachu

Raichu

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix

Ninetales

Zubat

Golbat

Psyduck

Golduck

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Ponyta

Rapidash

Magnemite

Magneton

Onix

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Chansey

Tangela

Mr. Mime

Electabuzz

Magmar

Magikarp

Gyarados

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Snorlax

Crobat

Pichu

Sudowoodo

Aipom

Yanma

Espeon

Umbreon

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Gligar

Steelix

Heracross

Ursaring

Swinub

Piloswine

Remoraid

Octillery

Mantine

Blissey

Wurmple

Silcoon

Beautifly

Cascoon

Dustox

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Nosepass

Roselia

Chimecho

Snorunt

Glalie

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Bidoof

Bibarel

Kricketot

Kricketune

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Budew

Roserade

Burmy

Wormadam

Mothim

Combee

Vespiquen

Pachirisu

Buizel

Nintendo of Canada @NintendoCanada



Available January 28. The Pokémon series reaches a new frontier in Pokémon Legends: Arceus! Survey, catch, and research the wild Pokémon roaming throughout the Hisui region to complete the region’s first Pokédex.Available January 28. ninten.do/6012ZTzz4 The Pokémon series reaches a new frontier in Pokémon Legends: Arceus! Survey, catch, and research the wild Pokémon roaming throughout the Hisui region to complete the region’s first Pokédex. Available January 28. ninten.do/6012ZTzz4 https://t.co/hRpCOx9c7c

Floatzel

Shellos

Gastrodon

Ambipom

Drifloon

Drifblim

Lopunny

Mismagius

Honchkrow

Glameow

Purugly

Chingling

Stunky

Skuntank

Bronzor

Bronzong

Bonsly

Happiny

Chatot

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Munchlax

Riolu

Lucario

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Skorupi

Drapion

Croagunk

Toxicroak

Carnivine

Finneon

Lumineon

Mantyke

Snover

Abomasnow

Magnezone

Rhyperior

Tangrowth

Electivire

Magmortar

Yanmega

Leafeon

Glaceon

Gliscor

Mamoswine

Gallade

Probopass

Froslass

Arceus

Shaymin

Also Read Article Continues below

Evidently, the Pokedex in Pokemon Legends Arceus is quite full. There may even be some creatures or new forms that haven't been revealed by Game Freak and Nintendo just yet. Fans will have to wait until the game releases on January 28, 2022 to see if the developers have any surprises up their sleeves.

Edited by Danyal Arabi