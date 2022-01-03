All confirmed Pokemon coming in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokemon Legends Arceus' release date is less than a month away and ships with a large Pokedex full of creatures to discover and capture.
Trainers who begin their journey in the Hisui region of Pokemon Legends Arceus will be given a task by the professor to craft the region's first Pokedex. This means exploring the area for all sorts of Pokemon.
While more creatures could be added to the list as a surprise when the game releases, there are already many known Pokemon coming to Pokemon Legends Arceus.
All confirmed Pokemon in the Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex
The Hisui region will be much different than present day Sinnoh. The starters come from multiple Generations and there are ancient variations of Pokemon not seen in the world any longer.
That is what makes Pokemon Legends Arceus so exciting. Not only will trainers get to play a new style of Pokemon game, the discoveries they will make will be brand new to them.
Here are all of the confirmed Pokemon coming to Pokemon Legends Arceus as of now:
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Growlithe
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Stantler
- Wyrdeer
- Basculin
- Basculegion
- Scyther
- Kleavor
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Voltorb
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Onix
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Chansey
- Tangela
- Mr. Mime
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Snorlax
- Crobat
- Pichu
- Sudowoodo
- Aipom
- Yanma
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Murkrow
- Misdreavus
- Gligar
- Steelix
- Heracross
- Ursaring
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Remoraid
- Octillery
- Mantine
- Blissey
- Wurmple
- Silcoon
- Beautifly
- Cascoon
- Dustox
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Nosepass
- Roselia
- Chimecho
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Bidoof
- Bibarel
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Budew
- Roserade
- Burmy
- Wormadam
- Mothim
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Pachirisu
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Ambipom
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Lopunny
- Mismagius
- Honchkrow
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Chingling
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Bonsly
- Happiny
- Chatot
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Munchlax
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Skorupi
- Drapion
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Carnivine
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Mantyke
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Magnezone
- Rhyperior
- Tangrowth
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Yanmega
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Gliscor
- Mamoswine
- Gallade
- Probopass
- Froslass
- Arceus
- Shaymin
Evidently, the Pokedex in Pokemon Legends Arceus is quite full. There may even be some creatures or new forms that haven't been revealed by Game Freak and Nintendo just yet. Fans will have to wait until the game releases on January 28, 2022 to see if the developers have any surprises up their sleeves.