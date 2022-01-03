×
Create
Notifications

All confirmed Pokemon coming in Pokemon Legends Arceus

A trainer surrounded by Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus (Image via Game Freak)
A trainer surrounded by Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus (Image via Game Freak)
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 03, 2022 10:37 PM IST
Feature

Pokemon Legends Arceus' release date is less than a month away and ships with a large Pokedex full of creatures to discover and capture.

Trainers who begin their journey in the Hisui region of Pokemon Legends Arceus will be given a task by the professor to craft the region's first Pokedex. This means exploring the area for all sorts of Pokemon.

While more creatures could be added to the list as a surprise when the game releases, there are already many known Pokemon coming to Pokemon Legends Arceus.

All confirmed Pokemon in the Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex

The Hisui region will be much different than present day Sinnoh. The starters come from multiple Generations and there are ancient variations of Pokemon not seen in the world any longer.

That is what makes Pokemon Legends Arceus so exciting. Not only will trainers get to play a new style of Pokemon game, the discoveries they will make will be brand new to them.

Hello friends! It’s Ball Guy again!Thank you for getting back my Poké Ball collection! As promised, I will show you what was hiding in all those Poké Balls—Hisuian Voltorb! https://t.co/TOAUG3tEum

Here are all of the confirmed Pokemon coming to Pokemon Legends Arceus as of now:

  • Rowlet
  • Dartrix
  • Decidueye
  • Cyndaquil
  • Quilava
  • Typhlosion
  • Oshawott
  • Dewott
  • Samurott
  • Growlithe
  • Rufflet
  • Braviary
  • Stantler
  • Wyrdeer
  • Basculin
  • Basculegion
  • Scyther
  • Kleavor
  • Zorua
  • Zoroark
  • Voltorb
  • Pikachu
  • Raichu
  • Clefairy
  • Clefable
  • Vulpix
  • Ninetales
  • Zubat
  • Golbat
  • Psyduck
  • Golduck
  • Abra
  • Kadabra
  • Alakazam
  • Machop
  • Machoke
  • Machamp
  • Tentacool
  • Tentacruel
  • Geodude
  • Graveler
  • Golem
  • Ponyta
  • Rapidash
  • Magnemite
  • Magneton
  • Onix
  • Rhyhorn
  • Rhydon
  • Chansey
  • Tangela
  • Mr. Mime
  • Electabuzz
  • Magmar
  • Magikarp
  • Gyarados
  • Eevee
  • Vaporeon
  • Jolteon
  • Flareon
  • Snorlax
  • Crobat
  • Pichu
  • Sudowoodo
  • Aipom
  • Yanma
  • Espeon
  • Umbreon
  • Murkrow
  • Misdreavus
  • Gligar
  • Steelix
  • Heracross
  • Ursaring
  • Swinub
  • Piloswine
  • Remoraid
  • Octillery
  • Mantine
  • Blissey
  • Wurmple
  • Silcoon
  • Beautifly
  • Cascoon
  • Dustox
  • Ralts
  • Kirlia
  • Gardevoir
  • Nosepass
  • Roselia
  • Chimecho
  • Snorunt
  • Glalie
  • Spheal
  • Sealeo
  • Walrein
  • Turtwig
  • Grotle
  • Torterra
  • Chimchar
  • Monferno
  • Infernape
  • Piplup
  • Prinplup
  • Empoleon
  • Starly
  • Staravia
  • Staraptor
  • Bidoof
  • Bibarel
  • Kricketot
  • Kricketune
  • Shinx
  • Luxio
  • Luxray
  • Budew
  • Roserade
  • Burmy
  • Wormadam
  • Mothim
  • Combee
  • Vespiquen
  • Pachirisu
  • Buizel
The Pokémon series reaches a new frontier in Pokémon Legends: Arceus! Survey, catch, and research the wild Pokémon roaming throughout the Hisui region to complete the region’s first Pokédex. Available January 28. ninten.do/6012ZTzz4 https://t.co/hRpCOx9c7c
  • Floatzel
  • Shellos
  • Gastrodon
  • Ambipom
  • Drifloon
  • Drifblim
  • Lopunny
  • Mismagius
  • Honchkrow
  • Glameow
  • Purugly
  • Chingling
  • Stunky
  • Skuntank
  • Bronzor
  • Bronzong
  • Bonsly
  • Happiny
  • Chatot
  • Gible
  • Gabite
  • Garchomp
  • Munchlax
  • Riolu
  • Lucario
  • Hippopotas
  • Hippowdon
  • Skorupi
  • Drapion
  • Croagunk
  • Toxicroak
  • Carnivine
  • Finneon
  • Lumineon
  • Mantyke
  • Snover
  • Abomasnow
  • Magnezone
  • Rhyperior
  • Tangrowth
  • Electivire
  • Magmortar
  • Yanmega
  • Leafeon
  • Glaceon
  • Gliscor
  • Mamoswine
  • Gallade
  • Probopass
  • Froslass
  • Arceus
  • Shaymin

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Evidently, the Pokedex in Pokemon Legends Arceus is quite full. There may even be some creatures or new forms that haven't been revealed by Game Freak and Nintendo just yet. Fans will have to wait until the game releases on January 28, 2022 to see if the developers have any surprises up their sleeves.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी