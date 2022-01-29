How to earn 30 Heavy Balls in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Heavy Balls are a special type of Poke Ball that trainers can use in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

The Heavy Ball is one that works better on heavier creatures. The more a Pokemon weighs, the higher the chance that the Heavy Ball will successfully capture them.

Trainers are able to get their hands on 30 of them to start their adventure in the Hisui region. They just need to purchase the digital version of the game through the Nintendo eShop.

How to get 30 Heavy Balls for free in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

A trainer throwing a Heavy Ball (Image via Game Freak)

Trainers can start playing Legends Arceus by purchasing a physical copy from a retailer or downloading the game directly on their Nintendo Switch. The latter will provide a solid reward.

Go into the Nintendo eShop and search for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Purchase it there and install it on your Nintendo Switch device. After the purchase goes through, you'll receive an email to whatever address it is connected to.

This email will contain a code for 30 Heavy Balls. This promotion runs through May 9, 2022 at 4:59 PM PDT. As well, the code itself must be claimed prior to that same time on May 16, 2022 or it will expire.

Pokemon Countdown Bot @Poke_Countdown 0 days to go - Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now! 0 days to go - Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now! https://t.co/vabmIpd7wi

You will need an internet connection to redeem the code for 30 Heavy Balls, but Game Freak has confirmed that you will not need an active Nintendo Switch Online Membership.

How to redeem your code for 30 Heavy Balls

The Mystery Gift option in PLA (Image via Game Freak)

Once you have received the email with your code for 30 Heavy Balls, you can load into the game and redeem the reward. Just boot up Pokemon Legends: Arceus and begin playing.

The code can be claimed through the Mystery Gift feature. Press the Up button on the directional pad to open the menu. Navigate to the Communications tab and select Mystery Gifts.

Choose the Get with Code/Password option and connect to the internet. Put in the code that you received in your email after purchasing the game and you'll be given 30 Heavy Balls.

Also Read Article Continues below

Be sure to save your game immediately after receiving the gift. This ensures that you will maintain them, because once the code is redeemed, it is no longer usable, whether you saved or not.

Edited by R. Elahi