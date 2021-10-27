How to get The Baneful Fox mask in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokemon Legends Arceus will launch on January 28, 2022, with an excellent reward for players.

There are several new forms of creatures in Pokemon Legends Arceus. One of those is the Hisui forms of Zorua and Zoroark. They now come as Ghost-type Pokemon with a beautiful look about them.

The look will be something that trainers in Pokemon Legends Arceus can wear themselves. The Baneful Fox mask can be worn by players who redeem the free prize in-game.

Acquire Baneful Fox mask free in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Per Nintendo and Game Freak, the Baneful Fox mask is obtainable by purchasing Pokemon Legends Arceus early. It will be "gifted to early purchasers" of the game.

The game launches on January 28, 2022. If you buy it and play before May 9, 2022, you will have until 4:59 pm PDT to obtain the Baneful Fox mask in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica As an early-purchase bonus, those who pre-order #PokemonLegendsArceus will receive the Baneful Fox Mask. Redeem it through the Mystery Gifts function in the game and don the unique Zoroark-themed mask as you begin your research! ninten.do/6018k83vk As an early-purchase bonus, those who pre-order #PokemonLegendsArceus will receive the Baneful Fox Mask. Redeem it through the Mystery Gifts function in the game and don the unique Zoroark-themed mask as you begin your research!ninten.do/6018k83vk https://t.co/rrPL8ucvsE

Nintendo also states that it will be available through the Mystery Gift function. The Mystery Gift feature won't be accessible in the game until you have played through approximately two hours of the story.

Once you have unlocked the ability to receive Mystery Gifts, you will need to connect your copy of Pokemon Legends Arceus to the internet, head to the menu, and select "Get via Internet."

While you need to be connected to the internet, it is confirmed that you do not need to have an active paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to receive the Baneful Fox mask.

🦇⚰️Jesscula 🧛🏻‍♀️🩸 @Jesspedley1

LegendsArceus The Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set and the Baneful Fox Mask will be gifted to early purchasers of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game.The Fox Mask looks dope ^_^ #Pokemon #Pokemon LegendsArceus The Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set and the Baneful Fox Mask will be gifted to early purchasers of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game.The Fox Mask looks dope ^_^ #Pokemon

#PokemonLegendsArceus https://t.co/72M7epnIn5

The reward is not a pre-order bonus but an "early purchase" bonus. If you have the game before the date listed above, as long as you have played enough to open the Mystery Gift feature, you'll be able to get your hands on the mask.

You'll be able to wear the mask and run around the Hisui region, resembling the new look of Zorua and Zoroark. This mask is going to be a popular cosmetic for those playing through Pokemon Legends Arceus.

